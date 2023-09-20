Bones: Strengthening Ankles Can Help Reduce Knee Pain; Try These Exercises
Read on as we share some exercises that can help you strengthen your ankles and reduce pain in the knees.
Sit on a chair with your feet lifted off the ground, this can help reduce knee pain
Strengthening your ankles can help reduce knee pain. The ankles and knees are closely connected, and weak ankles can lead to poor alignment and instability in the knees. By strengthening the muscles around the ankles, such as the calf muscles and the muscles that support the arches of the feet, you can improve stability and alignment in the lower body.
This, in turn, can help alleviate stress and pressure on the knees, reducing knee pain and the risk of injuries. Strengthening the muscles around your ankles can improve stability and alignment in your lower body, reducing knee pain. In this article, we share some exercises that can help you strengthen your ankles and reduce pain in the knees.
7 Exercises that can help strengthen your ankles and alleviate knee pain:
1. Calf raises
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, then rise up on your toes as high as possible. Hold for a moment, then lower your heels back to the ground. Repeat for 10-15 reps.
2. Ankle circles
Sit on a chair with your feet lifted off the ground. Rotate your ankles in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Perform 10 circles in each direction.
3. Toe walking
Walk on your toes for 20-30 seconds. This exercise targets the muscles in the front of your lower leg and helps strengthen your ankles.
4. Heel walking
Walk on your heels for 20-30 seconds. This exercise targets the muscles in the back of your lower leg and also helps strengthen your ankles.
5. Single leg balance
Stand on one leg while keeping the other leg slightly lifted off the ground. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs. This exercise improves ankle stability and balance.
6. Step-ups
Find a step or platform and place one foot on it. Push through your heel to lift your body up onto the step, then lower back down. Repeat for 10-15 reps on each leg. Step-ups strengthen the muscles around your ankles and knees.
7. Resistance band exercises
Attach a resistance band around your ankles and perform exercises like side steps, forward walks, and backward walks. These exercises target the muscles around your ankles and help improve stability.
These exercises improve bone health by strengthening the muscles around your ankles, which in turn helps support your knees. Strong ankles provide better alignment and stability, reducing the strain on your knees and preventing knee pain. Additionally, these exercises promote blood flow and stimulate bone-building cells, which can contribute to better bone health overall.
It's important to note that if you're a beginner or have any existing medical conditions, it's best to start with lighter resistance or modifications and consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise routine. Speaking to a professional can help you understand what exercises can be the best for you and safest to perform. They can also help you map out a workout routine for better effectiveness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
