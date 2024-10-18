World Menopause Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & What To Expect
World Menopause Day 2024: Here we share the theme, history and significance of this day and share things you can expect when expecting menopause.
World Menopause Day 2024: Many women experience weight gain during menopause
World Menopause Day is observed annually on October 18th to raise awareness about menopause and the challenges women face as they transition through this stage of life. It serves as an opportunity to educate the public, promote open discussions, and offer support for women experiencing menopause. The day also highlights the importance of early diagnosis and management of symptoms to enhance women's quality of life during and after menopause. Below we share the theme, history and significance of this day and share things you can expect when expecting menopause.
Theme
Each year, the day focuses on different themes relevant to women's health during menopause, such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), cardiovascular risks, and bone health. The International Menopause Society has announced this year's theme as 'Menopause Hormone Therapy.'
History
World Menopause Day was established by the International Menopause Society (IMS) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The IMS, founded in 1978, aims to promote knowledge, study, and research on all aspects of aging in women, particularly related to menopause. The first observance of World Menopause Day took place in 1984, and since then, it has grown into a global initiative to spread awareness and education about menopause.
Significance
World Menopause Day is significant because it helps to break the silence around menopause, a topic that has often been considered taboo in many cultures. This day encourages women to seek medical advice and promotes a better understanding of how to manage symptoms effectively. By shedding light on the physical and emotional changes that occur during menopause, the day also aims to combat the stigma and misinformation surrounding this phase of life. It advocates for research and policies that support menopausal women in maintaining a healthy, active, and fulfilling life.
10 Things to expect when approaching menopause
1. Irregular periods
As menopause approaches, known as perimenopause, periods become irregular. Some women may experience shorter cycles, while others may go months without a period. This change occurs due to fluctuating hormone levels.
2. Hot flashes and night sweats
Hot flashes, characterised by sudden feelings of warmth, especially in the upper body, are common during menopause. They can last anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes and often occur with night sweats.
3. Mood swings
Hormonal fluctuations can lead to changes in mood, causing irritability, anxiety, or even depression. Women may also feel more emotionally sensitive, which is a natural response to both the physical changes and the transition period.
4. Sleep disturbances
Sleep problems are common as women approach menopause. Insomnia, waking up frequently during the night, and difficulty falling back asleep are typical issues. Prioritising good sleep hygiene and relaxation techniques can help manage these symptoms.
5. Weight gain
Many women experience weight gain during menopause, especially around the abdomen. This is often due to hormonal shifts, slower metabolism, and changes in muscle mass.
6. Reduced libido
A decrease in sexual desire is common during menopause, often due to a drop in oestrogen levels, which can affect mood, energy levels, and vaginal lubrication.
7. Vaginal dryness and discomfort
Vaginal dryness occurs due to reduced oestrogen, making the vaginal tissues thinner and less lubricated. This can cause discomfort during intercourse and increase the risk of infections.
By understanding these symptoms and changes, women can better prepare themselves for the transition and seek appropriate care to manage their health during menopause.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
