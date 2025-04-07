World Health Day 2025: 9 Tips To Promote Women's Long Term Health
World Health Day 2025: Promoting consistent self-care, regular screenings, and lifestyle changes can help women of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Here are nine tips to strengthen women's health in the long run.
World Health Day 2025 is a global call to action for building a healthier future. This year, the focus lies on “Health For All”, an initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure access to healthcare and preventive well-being for all, especially women. Women often prioritise their families' needs over their own health, which can lead to long-term consequences. Promoting consistent self-care, regular screenings, and lifestyle changes can help women of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Here are nine tips to strengthen women's health in the long run.
Why long-term health matters for women
The WHO recognises that women face unique health risks due to hormonal, social, and biological factors. Addressing these early ensures stronger immunity, better mental health, and reduced risk of chronic illnesses later in life. Here are 9 practical tips to boost women's health for the long term.
1. Schedule regular health check-ups
Routine health screenings like Pap smears, breast exams, bone density scans, and cholesterol tests help catch diseases early. According to the WHO, early detection is critical in improving survival rates and treatment success, especially for cancers and cardiovascular conditions.
2. Prioritise heart health
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women globally. Include heart-healthy foods like oats, nuts, olive oil, and leafy greens. Regular aerobic activity, such as walking or cycling, lowers blood pressure and improves circulation.
3. Maintain hormonal balance
Hormonal changes during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause can affect mood, weight, and reproductive health. Managing stress, getting sufficient sleep, and consulting a gynaecologist for hormonal issues can help maintain balance and reduce related disorders.
4. Stay physically active
Regular exercise not only manages weight but also reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some cancers. The WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week for adults, including women.
5. Strengthen mental well-being
Women are more prone to anxiety and depression, often due to societal pressure, hormonal fluctuations, and caregiving burdens. Practice mindfulness, seek therapy when needed, and maintain a supportive social circle to protect emotional health.
6. Adopt a balanced diet
A nutritious diet rich in iron, calcium, protein, fibre, and vitamins is crucial for hormonal regulation, bone health, and energy levels. Avoid ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks that may contribute to chronic diseases and obesity.
7. Prevent bone loss early
Osteoporosis affects women more than men, particularly post-menopause. Start building strong bones in your 20s and 30s by consuming calcium-rich foods (dairy, ragi, sesame) and ensuring adequate Vitamin D through sunlight and supplements if necessary.
8. Focus on reproductive and sexual health
Access to safe contraception, menstrual hygiene, and awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is essential. Consult healthcare professionals regularly to ensure sexual wellness and fertility health throughout different life stages.
9. Limit alcohol and avoid tobacco
Excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco use significantly increase the risk of cancers, liver disease, and fertility issues. The WHO urges women to quit tobacco entirely and limit alcohol to no more than one drink a day.
Women's health needs evolve throughout life, from adolescence to old age. This World Health Day 2025, let's commit to nurturing long-term health through proactive lifestyle habits and regular medical care. With support from healthcare providers and community awareness, women can lead healthier, longer, and more empowered lives. Health for all begins with care for self.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
