Womens Health: What Are The Most Common Causes Of Fibroids? & Do They Affect Chances Of Conceiving Naturally?
Read on as we discuss the most common causes of fibroids and how they affect the chances of conceiving naturally.
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus
Fibroids, also known as uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They are quite common and affect women of reproductive age, and their likelihood increases with age. Although fibroids are usually benign, they can cause significant discomfort and can even affect a woman's fertility. In this article, we will discuss the most common causes of fibroids and how they affect the chances of conceiving naturally.
What are the common causes of fibroids?
1. Genetic factors
Fibroids tend to run in families, and genetics play a significant role in their development. If your mother or sister has had fibroids, you are more likely to develop them too. Genetic factors are considered the primary cause of fibroids.
2. Hormone imbalances
Fibroids are known to be hormone-dependent, meaning they grow in response to certain hormones such as estrogen and progesterone. Hormone imbalances, including a high level of estrogen, can cause the growth of fibroids. This is why fibroids tend to grow during pregnancy, a time when estrogen levels are high. Hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills, can also contribute to fibroid growth.
3. Age
As women age, the likelihood of developing fibroids increases. They are most commonly diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s, and tend to shrink and disappear at menopause when estrogen levels decline.
4. Obesity
Obesity can increase the risk of fibroids due to hormonal imbalances. Fat cells produce estrogen, and excess fat tissue can lead to excess estrogen levels, which can contribute to fibroid growth.
5. Non pregnant status
Women who delay pregnancy for long are more predisposed to fibroids. Probably this is the absence of protective effect of progesterone hormone that counters unopposed estrogen action
6. Race
It's known that certain races have a a higher predisposition to incidence of fibroids. This knowledge can be used to screen this population to find early and simpler solutions.
How Fibroids Can Affect Fertility?
While many women with fibroids can conceive naturally and have a successful pregnancy, fibroids can sometimes interfere with fertility. The location, size, and number of fibroids can impact the chances of getting pregnant. Here's how fibroids can affect fertility:
1. Change in Uterine Shape
Fibroids can alter the shape of the uterus, which can interfere with the implantation of a fertilized egg. The distortion of the uterine wall can cause the embryo to implant in an irregular position, or it may not implant at all.
2. Block the Fallopian Tubes
If a fibroid grows near the entrance of the fallopian tubes, it can block the movement of sperm to the egg, reducing the chances of fertilization. The growth of fibroids can make other internal organs shift, leading to bladder or constipation issues.
3. Interfere with Blood Supply
Fibroids can also interfere with blood supply to the uterus, which can hinder the development of a fetus. Without adequate blood supply, the uterus may not be able to sustain a pregnancy.
4. Cervical Obstruction
If a fibroid grows near the cervix, it can make it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus, reducing the chances of fertilization.
5. Preterm Labor
Fibroids can increase the risk of preterm labor and birth. Larger fibroids, especially if located near the cervix or at the bottom of the uterus, can cause discomfort, pressure, and pain.
Although fibroids can sometimes interfere with fertility, many women with fibroids can conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies. Not all fibroids require surgery and also not all fibroids can be left alone. If you have concerns about fibroids and their impact on your fertility, it's best to consult with a healthcare provider who can advise you on the best course of action.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
