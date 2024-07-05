Women's Health: These Superfoods Will Help Balance Your Hormones
Balanced hormones are crucial for women as they regulate many bodily functions, including metabolism, mood, reproductive health, and energy levels. Imbalances can lead to issues such as weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, irregular menstrual cycles, and fertility problems. Diet changes can significantly help in maintaining hormonal balance by providing essential nutrients that support hormone production and function. Certain superfoods are particularly beneficial as they contain compounds that aid in regulating hormones. Incorporating these superfoods into a balanced diet can promote overall hormonal health and well-being. Keep reading as we share a list of superfoods you can add to your diet for balanced hormones.
Superfoods that can help balance hormones and boost health
1. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are rich in lignans, which are phytoestrogens that can help balance oestrogen levels in the body. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support hormonal health. To reap the benefits, consume ground flaxseeds, as whole seeds may pass through the digestive system undigested.
2. Salmon
Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for hormone production and can reduce inflammation. These fatty acids also support the health of cell membranes, allowing hormones to more easily enter cells. Aim to eat wild-caught salmon two to three times a week.
3. Avocados
Avocados are packed with healthy fats, fibre, potassium, and magnesium, all of which support hormone production and balance. The monounsaturated fats in avocados help lower bad cholesterol, which is important for hormone synthesis.
4. Leafy greens
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate cortisol levels, and vitamin B6, which supports progesterone production. These nutrients help maintain hormonal balance and reduce stress levels.
5. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is crucial for hormone production. They also provide fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents insulin spikes. Incorporate sweet potatoes into your diet by roasting, baking, or steaming them.
6. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that can help balance hormones by reducing inflammation in the body. It also supports liver function, which is essential for hormone detoxification.
7. Berries
Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants and fibre, which help regulate blood sugar levels and support hormonal balance. The antioxidants protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation.
8. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds, like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds, provide essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that support hormone production and balance. They also offer fibre and protein, which help regulate blood sugar levels.
9. Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, contain compounds like indole-3-carbinol that support oestrogen metabolism and help balance hormone levels. These vegetables also provide fibre and antioxidants.
10. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics, which support gut health and hormone balance. A healthy gut is crucial for the proper metabolism and excretion of hormones. Greek yogurt also provides protein and calcium, important for overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
