Women's Health: Struggling With UTIs Often? These Tips Can Help

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are infections that occur in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, or urethra. They are commonly caused by bacteria which can enter the urinary tract through the urethra and multiply in the bladder. UTIs are more common in women due to their shorter urethra, which makes it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. Symptoms may include a strong urge to urinate, a burning sensation during urination, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, and pelvic pain. If left untreated, UTIs can lead to more serious kidney infections. Keep reading as we share tips to reduce your risk of UTIs.
Tips to reduce your risk of UTIs in women
1. Stay well-hydrated
Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract before they can cause an infection. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and drink even more in hot weather or after exercise. Proper hydration also dilutes urine, reducing irritation during urination if bacteria are present.
2. Don't hold in urine
Holding urine for long periods allows bacteria more time to grow in the bladder. Try to urinate every 3–4 hours, even if you don't feel a strong urge. Emptying the bladder regularly keeps it free from bacteria and helps maintain overall urinary health.
3. Wipe from front to back
After using the toilet, always wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anal area from entering the urethra. This is especially important for women because of the close proximity between the urethra and anus. This simple hygiene step significantly reduces the risk of transferring bacteria to the urinary tract.
4. Urinate after intercourse
Sexual activity can push bacteria toward the urethra. Urinating soon after intercourse helps flush out any bacteria that may have entered the urinary tract. It's also beneficial to clean the genital area gently before and after sex to lower the risk of infection.
5. Avoid harsh feminine products
Products like douches, scented sprays, or powders can irritate the urethra and disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the genital area. Stick to mild, unscented soap and water for cleaning the external genital area, and avoid inserting any products into the vagina.
6. Wear cotton underwear and loose clothing
Tight clothes and non-breathable fabrics create a warm, moist environment that encourages bacterial growth. Wearing cotton underwear and loose-fitting pants or skirts improves airflow and reduces moisture, making it harder for bacteria to thrive.
7. Choose showers over baths
Soaking in bathtubs, especially with bubble bath or bath oils, can irritate the urethra and increase the chance of infection. Showers are generally safer for the urinary tract. If you prefer baths, keep them short, avoid harsh products, and rinse well afterward.
8. Maintain proper intimate hygiene
Regular and gentle washing of the genital area helps prevent bacteria buildup. However, avoid over-washing or using antibacterial soaps, which can disrupt the natural flora and make infections more likely. During menstruation, change sanitary pads or tampons frequently to reduce bacterial growth.
If you experience frequent UTIs consult a healthcare provider. Staying proactive about your urinary health can prevent future infections and complications.
