Women's Health: Most Common Dos & Don'ts To Keep In Mind If You Have PCOS
In this article, we discuss some common dos and don'ts you should keep in mind when trying to manage PCOS.
Reading about PCOS from a reliable source can help you educate yourself on this condition
PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) is a condition that causes hormonal imbalance that affects reproduction results in the prevalent illness. A doctor could advise altering your lifestyle to assist you manage your symptoms. Keep reading as we discuss some common dos and don'ts you should keep in mind when trying to manage PCOS.
Dos
1. Do educate yourself about PCOS
It is important to understand the condition, its symptoms, and how it affects your body to manage it better. Talking to a health professional or reading from a reliable source can help you educate yourself on this condition.
2. Do follow a healthy diet
Focus on balanced meals that include whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to maintain a steady blood sugar level and support weight management.
3. Do engage in regular physical activity
Regular exercise, such as aerobic and strength training, can help improve insulin sensitivity, manage weight, and reduce symptoms of PCOS.
4. Do manage stress
Incorporate stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in activities you enjoy to help alleviate some common symptoms associated with PCOS, such as anxiety and mood swings.
5. Do prioritise sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night as adequate rest plays a crucial role in regulating hormones and managing stress.
6. Do consult a healthcare professional
Regularly visit your healthcare provider to monitor your PCOS symptoms, seek guidance on managing the condition, and rule out any potential health concerns.
7. Do reach out for support
Seek support from friends, family, and support groups who can understand and provide encouragement during the challenges of managing PCOS.
Don'ts
1. Don't neglect birth control
Unless you're trying to conceive, using hormonal birth control can help regulate your menstrual cycle, reduce symptoms, and protect against the risk of endometrial cancer.
2. Don't skip meals
Skipping meals or going for long periods without eating can disrupt your blood sugar levels and contribute to insulin resistance.
3. Don't rely on crash diets or extreme measures
Avoid extreme dieting or using fad diets as they can negatively impact your hormones and make weight management more difficult.
4. Don't ignore signs of insulin resistance
If you experience symptoms such as frequent hunger, fatigue, or difficulty losing weight, consult your healthcare provider as they can provide appropriate treatment options.
5. Don't ignore irregular or absent periods
Consult with your healthcare provider if you experience irregular or absent periods as it can impact your fertility and increase the risk of certain health issues.
6. Don't excessively stress about weight
While weight management is important for PCOS, obsessing over weight can lead to increased stress levels, which can worsen symptoms. Focus on overall health rather than solely on numbers on the scale.
7. Don't hesitate to explore alternative therapies
In addition to conventional treatments, you can explore alternative therapies like acupuncture, herbal supplements, or naturopathic remedies to complement your PCOS management plan. However, discuss these options with your healthcare provider before trying them.
Making the right lifestyle choices can help you manage PCOS. Following these dos and don'ts will help improve hormonal imbalances and boost overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
