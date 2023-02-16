Women's Health: Look Out For These 5 Early Signs Of Menopause
Read on as we discuss some of the common early menopausal symptoms.
A prominent early and persistent sign of menopause is mood swings
The hormones progesterone and oestrogen are produced less by your ovaries as you age. Without these chemicals, menstruation initially become unpredictable before stopping altogether. You're most likely in menopause if you haven't had a period in 12 monthsTrusted Source. Most women who utilise a vagina begin menopause between the ages of 45 and 55, on averageTrusted Source.
Menopause-related physical changes can occur as early as age 40 or may not appear until your late 50s. According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage. Age, race, and ethnicity can all have an impact on how long perimenopause symptoms endure. Continue reading as we share some of the common early signs of menopause.
Here are the common early signs of menopause:
1. Irregularity or changes in periods
Menopause commonly begins with changes in period patterns. Your period, for instance, can begin to occur every 6 to 8 weeks. Maybe you might miss it for a few months before it reappears. Moreover, you might occasionally experience a heavier or a lighter flow. Despite this, it's crucial to understand that perimenopause does not necessarily prevent pregnancy. Hence, continue using birth control as usual in the months leading up to menopause. Moreover, as a first step, you can think about taking a pregnancy test if you haven't had your period in a while and are unsure whether perimenopause has begun.
2. Trouble sleeping
You can have trouble falling asleep, or you might wake up during the night. Sleep issues can contribute to a constant sense of fatigue, which can also have an impact on your mood. However, don't worry, sleep problems like insomnia can be remedied. It can be very beneficial to make lifestyle adjustments including reducing coffee intake, minimising screen time before bed, and exercising. There are over-the-counter medicines and supplements, such as melatonin, that can be helpful, but before you begin taking anything, contact your doctor for a prescription. Another choice is sleeping medication.
3. Mood changes
You can feel more agitated, worried, depressed, or forgetful than usual while your hormone levels fluctuate. Moreover, your libido might either rise or fall. These alterations are rather usual as your body gets closer to menopause. So be kind to yourself, take care of yourself, and seek assistance if necessary.
4. Hot flashes and chills
Hot flashes are sudden, intense feelings of heat that might start in your face, neck, or chest and move to other parts of your body. These typically only last a few minutes. Your skin may become red, you may sweat, your heart rate may rise, and your mood may change in addition to the heat you experience. You might then get chills. Although hot flashes can occur during pre-menopause, they are most frequently experienced during the months and years immediately following menopause.
5. Weight gain
Some people discover that they start to gain weight during menopause even when they don't alter their food or lifestyle. This is due to the fact that the decline in oestrogen levels also affects your capacity to maintain muscular mass, which might cause your metabolism to slow down. This implies that you won't require as many calories to maintain your present weight throughout and after menopause.
Menopause is a normal part of a women's life. Having proper knowledge on menopause can help prepare you better for the same.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
