Women's Health: Here's Why You're Experiencing Back Pain During Your Periods & How To Get Rid Of It
A menstrual cycle is an essential and significant part of a women's health as well as life. Periods often lead to various other symptoms such as back pain. Persistent or regular back pain during periods can be exhausting and may also hinder your productivity. Women may experience back pain during periods due to several reasons. Let's understand why back pain occurs and how to prevent and treat it.
Here's why women might experience back pain during periods:
1. Hormonal changes
During the menstrual cycle, the body produces hormones called prostaglandins, which trigger uterine contractions to shed the lining of the uterus. These contractions can also affect the nearby muscles, including those in the lower back, leading to pain and discomfort.
2. Pelvic congestion
Increased blood flow to the pelvic area during menstruation may cause congestion and swelling in the pelvic organs. This can put pressure on the nerves and create pain that radiates to the lower back.
3. Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside it, commonly on the pelvic organs. This abnormal tissue growth can lead to inflammation, scarring, and pain, including back pain, during periods.
4. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
PID is an infection of the female reproductive organs, often caused by sexually transmitted infections. The infection can lead to inflammation and pain in the pelvic area, which may radiate to the lower back.
5. Fibroids or ovarian cysts
Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus, while ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs on the ovaries. Both conditions can cause pelvic pain, heaviness, and backache during periods.
6. Muscle tension
Menstrual cramps and discomfort can cause women to unknowingly tense their back muscles to alleviate the pain. Prolonged muscle tension can lead to back pain.
Now that we understand what might cause back pain in women during their periods, let's understand what we can do to treat and even prevent them.
Tips to help prevent back pain during periods:
1. Apply heat
Use a heating pad or take a warm bath to alleviate muscle tension and reduce pain in the back area.
2. Engage in gentle exercises
Perform gentle exercises like yoga or Pilates to stretch and strengthen the muscles in the back, reducing pain.
3. Maintain good posture
Sit and stand with proper posture, as slouching can worsen back pain. Use a chair with lumbar support or a cushion to maintain a neutral spine.
4. Use over-the-counter pain relievers
Take over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or naproxen sodium to decrease inflammation and relieve back pain during periods.
5. Wear comfortable clothing
Avoid tight-fitting clothes and opt for loose, comfortable clothes during periods as they can restrict movement and exacerbate back pain.
6. Use ergonomic support
If you sit for long periods, consider using a chair with good lumbar support or a back cushion to maintain the natural curve of your spine.
7. Use a back brace
Wearing a back brace during periods can provide support and alleviate strain on the back muscles, reducing pain.
8. Practice stress relief techniques
Stress can exacerbate back pain, so engage in stress-relieving activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or getting a massage to relax both the mind and body.
It is important to note that back pain during periods is a common experience, but severe or persistent pain should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
