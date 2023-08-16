Home »  Women's Health »  Women's Health: Foods That Silently Make PCOS Worse

Women's Health: Foods That Silently Make PCOS Worse

Keep reading as we discuss foods that might be worsening your PCOS symptoms.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 16, 2023 01:44 IST
3-Min Read
Womens Health: Foods That Silently Make PCOS Worse

Refined carbohydrates can lead to inflammation which can worsen PCOS symptoms

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a condition caused by hormonal imbalances that can lead to fertility and menstrual health issues in women. As PCOS becomes more and more common, it is important to talk about the factors that might help or worsen PCOS and its symptoms.

What we eat has a great impact on our health, including our reproductive health. Certain foods can exacerbate your PCOS symptoms and worsen your overall health. In this article, we discuss foods that might be worsening your PCOS symptoms.

These foods are silently worsening your PCOS:



RELATED STORIES
related

Women's Health: Most Common Dos & Don'ts To Keep In Mind If You Have PCOS

In this article, we discuss some common dos and don'ts you should keep in mind when trying to manage PCOS.

related

Women's Health: 5 Yoga Poses To Help Manage Hormonal Stress Caused By PCOS

Read on as we list certain yoga poses that can help reduce stress and other mental health struggles women with PCOS might experience.

1. Dairy foods

Dairy foods are known for being high in essential nutrients and boosting our overall health in a variety of ways. However, dairy can increase your insulin and androgen levels. This may be the case more often in low-fat and skimmed dairy products. You can opt for dairy substitutes or consume cow milk instead.



2. Read meat and poultry

Read meat and poultry are widely consumed and are known for being rich in protein. Although they are abundant in protein and boost your health if consumed excessively, they can increase inflammation levels in the body. This can worsen your PCOS symptoms. Hence, you are encouraged to opt for plant-based protein-rich foods or vegetarian substitutes.

3. Soy products

Soy products are known for being versatile and their rich protein content. However, highly processed soy products contain phytoestrogens that can cause a hormonal imbalance in the body. Avoid consuming highly processed soy products regularly.

4. Caffeine

Caffeine is found in various teas as well as coffee. While there are abundant studies that suggest it can boost your health, excessive caffeine can also lead to hormonal imbalances which can further exacerbate your symptoms of PCOS. Although, consuming it moderately may not cause any harm.

5. Highly processed meats

Highly processed meats are categorised as sausages, patties and other forms of meat foods. These often contain high quantities of nitrates, sodium, and saturated fats. All of these can increase inflammation in the body, leading to worsening of PCOS symptoms. These can also lead to weight gain which has been linked to worsening PCOS.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol beverages such as wine have been associated with better health. However, excessive or other varieties of alcohol have been linked to worsening PCOS symptoms. Alcohol can lead to hormonal imbalance and may cause inflammation. Excessive alcohol intake can further reduce fertility due to various factors.

7. Energy drinks

Most energy drinks are marketed for being energy-boosting and healthy. However, most of them contain absurd amounts of refined sugar. Sugar can trigger increase in insulin and cause hormonal imbalance. This can lead to worsening on PCOS and cause mood swings.

8. Bread

Although many kinds of bread are marketed as being a healthier alternative, most of them contain refined carbs. Refined carbohydrates can lead to inflammation and can also increase insulin resistance. These different kinds of bread also lack nutritional value and unnecessarily increase our calorie intake.

Avoiding these foods can help you better manage PCOS. Instead, substitute these foods with foods that might help manage PCOS. Talk to a health professional as they can help you build a diet that helps boost your health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women
How Yoga Can Lengthen Your Lifespan
Is Your Child A Late Talker?

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases