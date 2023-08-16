Women's Health: Foods That Silently Make PCOS Worse
Keep reading as we discuss foods that might be worsening your PCOS symptoms.
Refined carbohydrates can lead to inflammation which can worsen PCOS symptoms
PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a condition caused by hormonal imbalances that can lead to fertility and menstrual health issues in women. As PCOS becomes more and more common, it is important to talk about the factors that might help or worsen PCOS and its symptoms.
What we eat has a great impact on our health, including our reproductive health. Certain foods can exacerbate your PCOS symptoms and worsen your overall health. In this article, we discuss foods that might be worsening your PCOS symptoms.
These foods are silently worsening your PCOS:
1. Dairy foods
Dairy foods are known for being high in essential nutrients and boosting our overall health in a variety of ways. However, dairy can increase your insulin and androgen levels. This may be the case more often in low-fat and skimmed dairy products. You can opt for dairy substitutes or consume cow milk instead.
2. Read meat and poultry
Read meat and poultry are widely consumed and are known for being rich in protein. Although they are abundant in protein and boost your health if consumed excessively, they can increase inflammation levels in the body. This can worsen your PCOS symptoms. Hence, you are encouraged to opt for plant-based protein-rich foods or vegetarian substitutes.
3. Soy products
Soy products are known for being versatile and their rich protein content. However, highly processed soy products contain phytoestrogens that can cause a hormonal imbalance in the body. Avoid consuming highly processed soy products regularly.
4. Caffeine
Caffeine is found in various teas as well as coffee. While there are abundant studies that suggest it can boost your health, excessive caffeine can also lead to hormonal imbalances which can further exacerbate your symptoms of PCOS. Although, consuming it moderately may not cause any harm.
5. Highly processed meats
Highly processed meats are categorised as sausages, patties and other forms of meat foods. These often contain high quantities of nitrates, sodium, and saturated fats. All of these can increase inflammation in the body, leading to worsening of PCOS symptoms. These can also lead to weight gain which has been linked to worsening PCOS.
6. Alcohol
Alcohol beverages such as wine have been associated with better health. However, excessive or other varieties of alcohol have been linked to worsening PCOS symptoms. Alcohol can lead to hormonal imbalance and may cause inflammation. Excessive alcohol intake can further reduce fertility due to various factors.
7. Energy drinks
Most energy drinks are marketed for being energy-boosting and healthy. However, most of them contain absurd amounts of refined sugar. Sugar can trigger increase in insulin and cause hormonal imbalance. This can lead to worsening on PCOS and cause mood swings.
8. Bread
Although many kinds of bread are marketed as being a healthier alternative, most of them contain refined carbs. Refined carbohydrates can lead to inflammation and can also increase insulin resistance. These different kinds of bread also lack nutritional value and unnecessarily increase our calorie intake.
Avoiding these foods can help you better manage PCOS. Instead, substitute these foods with foods that might help manage PCOS. Talk to a health professional as they can help you build a diet that helps boost your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
