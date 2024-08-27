Women's Health: Follow These Tips If You Want To Lose Weight During Menopause
Here we share some of these tips to help you lose weight during menopause.
Intermittent fasting can help regulate insulin levels, promote fat loss, and improve metabolic health
Menopause can significantly affect a woman's weight loss journey due to hormonal changes, particularly the decline in oestrogen levels, which can lead to a slower metabolism, increased fat storage, and a shift in fat distribution to the abdominal area. These changes make it more challenging to lose weight and maintain muscle mass. Additionally, menopause often brings about sleep disturbances and increased stress, which can further hinder weight loss efforts. However, certain tips can help mitigate these challenges and support weight loss during this phase of life. Read on as we share some of these tips to help you lose weight.
Here are 10 tips to help you lose weight during menopause
1. Focus on protein-rich foods
During menopause, muscle mass naturally declines, leading to a slower metabolism. Consuming protein-rich foods can help maintain muscle mass, which is crucial for keeping your metabolism active. Protein also helps you feel fuller longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating.
2. Engage in strength training
Strength training is essential for counteracting the muscle loss that occurs during menopause. Building muscle not only helps boost metabolism but also supports bone health, which can be compromised during this stage of life.
3. Reduce carbohydrate intake
As oestrogen levels drop during menopause, the body may become more insulin resistant, making it easier to gain weight. Reducing carbohydrate intake, particularly refined carbs like white bread and sugary foods, can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce fat storage.
4. Increase fibre intake
Fibre aids digestion, helps control blood sugar levels, and promotes a feeling of fullness, which can prevent overeating. This is especially important during menopause when metabolism slows down and hunger cues may change.
5. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration is crucial during menopause, as hormonal changes can lead to symptoms like bloating and water retention. Drinking enough water helps flush out toxins, reduces bloating, and may even help control appetite by preventing mistaking thirst for hunger.
6. Get enough sleep
Sleep disturbances are common during menopause due to hormonal changes, and lack of sleep can lead to weight gain by disrupting hunger hormones and increasing stress levels. Ensuring quality sleep helps regulate these hormones and supports weight loss.
7. Manage stress
Stress can lead to weight gain, particularly around the abdominal area, by increasing cortisol levels. Managing stress is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight during menopause.
8. Monitor portion sizes
During menopause, the body's energy requirements decrease, meaning that maintaining the same portion sizes as before can lead to weight gain. Monitoring portion sizes helps control calorie intake without depriving yourself of necessary nutrients.
9. Limit alcohol consumption
Alcohol can contribute to weight gain by adding extra calories and increasing appetite. Additionally, alcohol can disrupt sleep and exacerbate menopause symptoms, making it harder to lose weight.
10. Consider intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting can help regulate insulin levels, promote fat loss, and improve metabolic health, which are all beneficial during menopause. This eating pattern can also help control calorie intake by limiting the window in which you consume food.
These tips, when combined with a healthy lifestyle, can help you manage your weight during menopause and improve your overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.