Women's Health: Do You Have Excess Androgen Levels? Signs To Look Out For
Read on as we outline some of the common signs of excess androgen levels to look out for.
Extra hair growth on areas like the chin, upper lip, chest, back or abdomen can mean increased androgen
Women can have excess androgen levels, and it's a condition that often goes undiagnosed or misunderstood. Androgens are typically known as male hormones, but women naturally produce them in smaller amounts. However, when levels become elevated, often due to hormonal imbalances like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), adrenal disorders, or certain medications, it can disrupt normal body functions. Excess androgens can affect menstrual health, fertility, skin, hair, and even mood. Recognising the early signs is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment. In this article, we outline some of the common signs of excess androgen levels to look out for.
10 Signs that might suggest excess androgen levels in women
1. Irregular or missed periods
A key indicator of high androgen levels is a disruption in the menstrual cycle. Androgens can interfere with ovulation, leading to missed, infrequent, or unusually heavy periods. This is especially common in women with PCOS.
2. Acne, especially along the jawline
Persistent, cystic acne that appears along the jawline or chin is a classic sign of androgen excess. Androgens stimulate sebaceous (oil) glands, leading to clogged pores and inflammation.
3. Excess facial or body hair
Unwanted, coarse hair growth on areas like the chin, upper lip, chest, back, or abdomen can signal increased androgen activity. This occurs because androgens convert vellus (fine) hair to terminal (thicker, darker) hair.
4. Thinning hair or hair loss
High androgen levels can shrink hair follicles on the scalp, especially near the crown, resulting in thinning hair or noticeable patches often mimicking male pattern baldness.
5. Oily skin
An overproduction of oil in the skin due to excess androgens can make the skin look greasy and worsen acne. This is another result of overactive sebaceous glands.
6. Deepening of the voice
Though rare, a noticeable deepening of the voice can occur with very high androgen levels. This change is usually gradual and may be permanent if not addressed early.
7. Increased muscle mass or unusual physical strength
Some women with elevated androgens may notice increased muscle development without intense training. This occurs because androgens enhance muscle protein synthesis.
8. Clitoral enlargement
In extreme cases, especially due to conditions like congenital adrenal hyperplasia or certain tumours, women may develop a larger-than-normal clitoris due to prolonged androgen exposure.
9. Mood changes or aggression
Hormonal imbalances, including excess androgens, can affect neurotransmitters and may lead to mood swings, increased irritability, or even aggressive behaviour.
10. Infertility or difficulty conceiving
Androgens can prevent regular ovulation, making it harder for women to conceive. If you're trying to get pregnant and not succeeding, high androgen levels could be a factor worth checking.
If you suspect signs of excess androgens, it's wise to consult a healthcare provider. A blood test and medical evaluation can help pinpoint the cause and guide effective treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
