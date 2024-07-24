Women's Health: Cranberry Juice & Other Foods That Can Help Prevent UTIs
Here we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of UTIs.
Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are infections that occur in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. They are most commonly caused by bacteria, particularly E. coli, entering the urinary tract and multiplying. Women are more prone to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily. Certain foods can help reduce the risk of UTIs in women by promoting urinary tract health and preventing bacterial adherence. Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of UTIs.
Here's how cranberry juice and other foods can help prevent UTIs
1. Cranberry juice
Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which prevent bacteria, particularly E. coli, from adhering to the walls of the urinary tract. This reduces the likelihood of infection. For best results, consume unsweetened cranberry juice or cranberry supplements daily.
2. Blueberries
Like cranberries, blueberries also contain PACs that help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining. They are rich in antioxidants, which support overall immune health. Consuming a handful of fresh blueberries daily, adding them to smoothies, or incorporating them into your breakfast cereal can be effective.
3. Probiotics
Probiotics, especially those containing Lactobacillus, help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut and urinary tract. They inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and promote the growth of beneficial ones.
4. Garlic
Garlic has potent antibacterial properties due to its active component, allicin. It can help fight off bacteria that cause UTIs. For a more concentrated dose, consider garlic supplements, but consult with a healthcare provider first.
5. Vitamin C-rich foods
Vitamin C increases the acidity of urine, creating an environment less conducive to bacterial growth. Foods rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, lemons, strawberries, and bell peppers, should be included in your daily diet.
6. Pineapple
Pineapples contain bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce UTI symptoms and prevent infection. Fresh pineapple or unsweetened pineapple juice can be included in your diet.
7. Parsley
Parsley has diuretic properties that help increase urine production and flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Add fresh parsley to your salads, and smoothies, or use it as a garnish for various dishes. Parsley tea can also be a beneficial way to incorporate this herb into your routine.
8. Cucumbers
Cucumbers have high water content and act as a natural diuretic, helping to increase urine output and flush out bacteria. Their hydrating effect supports overall urinary tract health.
9. Apples
Apples are rich in fibre, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and prevent constipation, a factor that can contribute to UTIs. They also contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can help maintain urinary tract health and reduce the risk of UTIs. Consistent, daily consumption of these foods, combined with good hydration and hygiene practices, will provide the best results.
