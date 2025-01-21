Women's Health: Avoid These Foods During Menopause To Manage Excess Belly Fat
Here we list some of the common foods you must avoid to manage excess belly fat when going through menopause.
Slower metabolism and lifestyle factors can further exacerbate weight gain during menopause
Menopause can contribute to excess belly fat due to hormonal changes, particularly a drop in oestrogen levels. This hormonal imbalance alters how the body stores fat, often leading to increased fat deposition around the abdomen. Slower metabolism, loss of muscle mass, and lifestyle factors can further exacerbate weight gain during menopause. Some foods can worsen belly fat by promoting inflammation, hormonal imbalances, or water retention. These include high-sugar, high-fat, and ultra-processed foods that disrupt metabolic health, spike blood sugar, and increase fat accumulation. Keep reading as we list some of the common foods you must avoid to manage excess belly fat when going through menopause.
Foods menopausal women must avoid to manage excess belly fat
1. Sugary foods and drinks
High-sugar items cause rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels, promoting fat storage, particularly in the belly area. They also increase inflammation and disrupt hormonal balance. Replacing sugary snacks with fruits or nuts can help manage cravings and reduce belly fat.
2. Refined carbohydrates
These foods lack fibre and cause rapid blood sugar fluctuations, leading to increased fat accumulation. They also provide empty calories without essential nutrients. Switch to whole grains like quinoa, oats, or brown rice for better blood sugar control and satiety.
3. Fried foods
Fried foods are calorie-dense and high in unhealthy trans fats, which promote belly fat and inflammation. They can also slow digestion, making it harder to maintain a healthy weight. Opt for baked, grilled, or air-fried alternatives instead.
4. Alcohol
Excess alcohol intake can lead to "empty" calories and disrupt the liver's ability to metabolise fat. It can also interfere with hormonal balance and promote fat accumulation around the waist. Limiting alcohol or choosing low-calorie options in moderation is advisable.
5. Processed meats
Processed meats such as sausages, bacon, etc. are high in saturated fats, sodium, and preservatives, contributing to water retention, inflammation, and weight gain. Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, or legumes are healthier options for menopausal women.
6. High-sodium foods
High-sodium diets (fast food focused) cause water retention and bloating, making the belly appear larger. Sodium can also disrupt blood pressure regulation, which is crucial during menopause. Opt for fresh, minimally processed foods and season meals with herbs and spices instead of salt.
7. High-fat dairy products
These are calorie-dense and can contribute to weight gain when consumed excessively. Additionally, saturated fats in high-fat dairy can increase inflammation and disrupt heart health. Switch to low-fat or plant-based dairy alternatives.
8. Artificial sweeteners
Artificial sweeteners in diet sodas or low-calorie snacks can confuse hunger signals, disrupt gut health, and potentially lead to overeating. Opt for natural sweeteners like stevia or small amounts of honey for a healthier choice.
9. Energy drinks
These drinks are often loaded with sugar and caffeine, which can spike cortisol levels and promote abdominal fat accumulation. Replace them with green tea, which provides antioxidants and a gentle energy boost without spiking blood sugar or stress hormones.
By avoiding these foods and focusing on a diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense options, menopausal women can better manage belly fat, support hormonal health, and maintain a healthy weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.