Women's Health: Age Gracefully With These Tips And Tricks

The key to healthy ageing is making wise decisions that nurture our body, mind and soul. A comprehensive approach to living that emphasises the mind, body, and soul is known as "healthy aging." Everyone ages naturally; however, how we manage this process has an important effect on our quality of life, especially for women. Women experience difficulties as they get older regarding hormone fluctuations, bone density, and general well-being. However, women can support healthy ageing and embrace each stage of life with energy and grace if they adopt the appropriate techniques and mindset. The following are some pointers and strategies to encourage women to age healthily:
1. Keep physical activity a priority: As women age, maintaining their strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health depends on regular exercise. To improve overall health, try to incorporate strength training, flexibility training, and cardiovascular activity. Activities that are easy on the joints and give a variety of health advantages include yoga, tai chi, walking, and swimming.
2. Nourish the body: For a person to grow older healthily, a diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is necessary. To support maximum health and energy, eat nutrient-dense foods and pay attention to portion proportions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and cut out on processed foods, sugary snacks, and too much alcohol.
3. Take care of bone health: As women age, they are more likely to develop osteoporosis, an illness defined by weak bones. Ensure that you are getting enough calcium and vitamin D from the foods you eat and, if needed, supplements to maintain the health of your bones. To strengthen bones and lower your chance of fractures, try weight-bearing activities like dancing, weightlifting, or walking.
4. Exercise mindfulness and stress management: It's important to give stress management methods like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga priority because prolonged stress can negatively impact one's physical and emotional well-being. Regularly practicing mindfulness can help lower stress levels, increase the quality of sleep, and improve general well-being.
5. Keep mental health a top priority: As women face the challenges of ageing, mental health becomes even more crucial than physical health. Engage in self-care with hobbies, reading, or artistic endeavours that make people happy and fulfilled. If a woman is experiencing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues, get help from a doctor.
6. Recognise changes in mental health: While everyone's brain changes with age, dementia is not a typical aspect of becoming older. If there are concerns about the function of the brain or memory, consult a doctor.
7. Get regular health checkups: Visit the doctor for routine checkups as well as for treatment for an illness. By doing so, disease can be avoided or detected early, when treatment is most effective.
8. Avoid tobacco and alcohol: Avoiding alcohol and tobacco is essential for maintaining good health. These chemicals can harm the body, raising the risk of several diseases and reducing general health. Choosing an alcohol- and tobacco-free lifestyle increases longevity and improves overall quality of life.
Women can achieve healthy ageing by making proactive lifestyle choices and practicing self-care. Women can embrace each stage of life with vitality and grace by prioritising physical activity, eating a well-balanced diet, and developing connections with others.
(Dr. Suruchi Mandrekar, Consultant-Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune)
