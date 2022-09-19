Ageing: Here Are The Superfoods For Anti-Ageing You Must Know About
There's no way you can avoid ageing. The process is a part and parcel of life that you have to face and accept wholeheartedly. However, with that, comes a need for an anti-ageing skincare regime. Because of course, people feel if they are ageing anyway, do it rather gracefully. The process of ageing starts showing on your skin first, sometimes, at an early age as well, and no one likes dullness, or wrinkles developing on the face. There are many anti-ageing products available on the market. But, you should also know that your food habits go a long way in keeping your skin healthy. Dr Kiran shares a post on Instagram listing superfoods for anti-ageing. She states, "Ageing is a change. And we all change, every year, every decade. But does ageing mean bad skin? Not if I can help it. Not if you can help it. Sometimes, a lot of what ages us, somewhat prematurely, besides genes, are environmental factors and a bad diet."
In a detailed caption, she also says, "Diets comprising high fat, processed food or fast food, fried food, packaged food, irradiated food, junk food margarine and starchy vegetables create oxidative stress, resulting in the production of more free radicals."
She further explains, "A balanced diet is of utmost importance to maintain healthy skin. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables that are rich in minerals and vitamins known for their anti-ageing benefits."
According to Dr Kiran, here are the superfoods for anti-ageing:
Food items that are powerhouses of antioxidants:
1. Beans
Small red beans (dried) are the highest source of antioxidants in the world. In fact, it has been found that three out of five of the highest antioxidant potential foods are beans. This food item fights free radicals and is extremely beneficial for healthy ageing. Red kidney beans have plenty of antioxidants and overcome free radicals easily.
2. Tomatoes
Tomatoes contain antioxidants and lycopene. The latter prevents cancer (prostate cancer), and muscular degeneration. It also has anti-ageing properties.
3. Berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries)
Berries are abundant in fibre, vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants – all of these help in the prevention of cancer and heart disease and check age-related damage.
4. Red grapes
Red grapes have resveratrol and quercetin that strengthen heart function. The antioxidants act as free-radical scavengers and help keep blood vessels unblocked. Resveratrol also protects against gastric problems, stroke and arthritis.
5. Pomegranates
Pomegranates, known to contain beneficial nutrients and antioxidants help reduce blood pressure and the impact of cardiovascular and heart disease.
6. Teas and spices
Ground cloves, cinnamon and oregano have rich content of antioxidants.
7. Vitamin C
This helps facilitate youthful skin and collagen synthesis. Natural sources of vitamin C are citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and some other vegetables.
8. Vitamin A
It protects the body from solar radiation severity. Sources of vitamin A are carrots, broccoli, kale, tomatoes etc.
9. Vitamin E
This keeps the skin healthy and youthful. It fights skin ageing from within. Sources of vitamin E are sunflower oil, grains, oats, nuts and avocado.
10. Roots
Ginger assists the digestive system. It eases arthritis and reduces free radicals in the body. Radish and turnip are known to be excellent anti-ageing foods.Garlic is packed with antioxidants and is known for anti-ageing benefits. It fights free radicals and prevents blood clotting.
11. Nuts
Remember, peanuts are legumes and they are well-known to be inflammatory. So, don't add those to your anti-ageing diet. Walnuts are good for anti-ageing as they are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids. Nuts strengthen the immune system and remove dryness from the skin. Avoid rancid nuts as they are abundant in free radicals.
