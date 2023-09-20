Home »  Women's Health »  Womens Health: Adding These Nutrients To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Period Cramps

Womens Health: Adding These Nutrients To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Period Cramps

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra share how these nutrients can help reduce period cramps.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 20, 2023 08:41 IST
3-Min Read
Period cramps can cause discomfort and slow you down

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are painful sensations that occur in the lower abdomen during menstruation. They are caused by the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause the uterus to contract and shed its lining.

Eating foods rich in magnesium, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce period cramps. Magnesium helps relax the muscles and reduce pain, while vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate discomfort. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the production of prostaglandins, thus reducing cramping.

Foods rich in magnesium include dark chocolate, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and almonds. Good sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, spinach, and avocados. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra share how these nutrients can help reduce period cramps.



Look at her post:



A post shared by Nutrition.by.Lovneet (@nutrition.by.lovneet)

Incorporating these foods into your diet may help alleviate period cramps, but it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

