Women's Health: 5 Yoga Poses To Help Manage Hormonal Stress Caused By PCOS
Read on as we list certain yoga poses that can help reduce stress and other mental health struggles women with PCOS might experience.
PCOS is emerging to be a common condition causing 1 in every 5 women in India to have it. Your ovaries create an excessive amount of male hormones as a result of this common female endocrine condition, which leads to irregular periods, weight gain, and issues with conception and ovulation.
However, current research suggests that practising yoga on a regular basis is an efficient strategy to control PCOS symptoms. A symptom of PCOS that may affect one's well being is stress due to hormonal changes. Read on as we list and demonstrate how certain yoga poses can help reduce stress and other mental health struggles women with PCOS might face.
Yoga poses to help overcome stress caused by PCOS:
1. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
2. Dhanurasana
- Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
- Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
- Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
- Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
- Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
- Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
- Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
- Some folks might decide to omit this action
3. Chakravakasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
4. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Janusirasana
- Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)
- Place your right leg straight facing front
- At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front
- Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg
- At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'
- Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly
- Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets
Incorporate these yoga asanas to your everyday routine to reduce PCOS symptoms and for better health.
