Women's Health: 10 Workout Tips To Combat PCOS Symptoms
Below we share workout tips to help you manage PCOS.
Yoga reduces stress levels and promotes relaxation, which can help manage PCOS
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a complex condition with various symptoms, including hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, and metabolic issues. While exercise alone may not prevent PCOS, it can help manage symptoms and improve overall health. Read on as we share workout tips to help you manage PCOS.
Here are 10 workout tips tailored to women with PCOS:
1. Cardiovascular exercise
Cardio helps improve insulin sensitivity, aids in weight management, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, all of which are concerns for women with PCOS. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio most days of the week. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming are excellent choices.
2. Strength training
Building lean muscle mass through strength training can boost metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, and aid in weight management. Incorporate strength training exercises at least two to three times a week. Focus on compound movements like squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups.
3. HIIT
HIIT workouts can improve insulin sensitivity, enhance cardiovascular fitness, and help with weight management. Include HIIT sessions 1-2 times per week. Alternate between short bursts of high-intensity exercise and brief recovery periods.
4. Yoga
Yoga reduces stress levels, improves flexibility, and promotes relaxation, which can help manage PCOS symptoms such as anxiety and irregular periods. Aim for 2-3 yoga sessions per week. Focus on poses that target stress reduction and relaxation, such as child's pose, downward dog, and savasana.
5. Mindful movement
Mindful movement practices like tai chi or qigong can reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. Incorporate mindful movement practices into your routine 1-2 times per week. Attend classes or follow along with online videos to learn proper techniques.
6. Consistency
Consistent exercise helps regulate hormones, manage weight, and improve overall health, which can positively impact PCOS symptoms. Aim for regular, consistent exercise, scheduling workouts into your weekly routine. Start with realistic goals and gradually increase intensity and duration over time.
7. Variety
Mixing up your workouts prevents boredom, reduces the risk of overuse injuries, and ensures that you're targeting different muscle groups. Incorporate a variety of exercises into your routine, including cardio, strength training, flexibility work, and relaxation techniques.
8. Proper nutrition
Pairing exercise with a balanced diet can support weight management, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote overall health. Fuel your body with nutrient-dense foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Stay hydrated and avoid excessive consumption of processed foods and added sugars.
9. Rest and recovery
Giving your body time to rest and recover is crucial for preventing burnout, reducing stress levels, and optimising performance. Ensure you get enough sleep each night, aim for 7-9 hours for most adults. Incorporate rest days into your workout schedule, allowing your muscles time to repair and rebuild.
10. Consultation with healthcare provider
Consulting with a healthcare provider or a certified fitness professional can ensure that your exercise routine is safe and tailored to your individual needs and medical history. Before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have PCOS or any other medical condition, consult with your healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate plan for you.
Following these tips can help women with PCOS manage symptoms, improve overall health, and enhance quality of life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
