Women's Health: 10 Most Common Reasons For A Missed Period
In this article, we share the various reasons behind a missed period.
Tracking your cycle and making lifestyle changes can help regulate missed periods
A missed period can be concerning, but it is not always a sign of a serious health issue. Many women experience an occasional missed or irregular period due to factors like stress, changes in diet, or hormonal fluctuations. While a missed period is normal sometimes, frequent irregularities or complete absence for several months may indicate an underlying health condition that needs medical attention. It is important to track menstrual cycles and recognise any unusual patterns to determine whether a missed period is temporary or requires further evaluation. Keep reading as we share the various reasons behind a missed period.
Here are some of the most common reasons behind a missed period
1. Stress
High stress levels can affect the hypothalamus, which regulates the menstrual cycle, leading to delayed or missed periods. Chronic stress can also impact hormone balance and ovulation. Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, regular exercise, and getting enough sleep to help regulate your cycle.
2. Excessive exercise
Intense physical activity can disrupt hormone levels and lead to missed periods, especially in athletes or those who suddenly increase their workout intensity. Reduce the intensity of workouts, ensure proper nutrition, and allow your body time to recover.
3. Significant weight loss or gain
Drastic weight changes can affect oestrogen and progesterone levels, disrupting ovulation and menstruation. Conditions like anorexia or obesity can lead to missed periods. Maintain a balanced diet and aim for a healthy weight. If needed, seek guidance from a nutritionist or doctor.
4. Hormonal imbalances (PCOS)
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that causes irregular periods due to high androgen levels, which affect ovulation. Consult a doctor for diagnosis and management. Lifestyle changes, medications, and a healthy diet can help regulate periods.
5. Thyroid disorders
An under-active (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism) thyroid can affect metabolism and hormone production, leading to menstrual irregularities. Get a thyroid function test if you suspect a thyroid issue. Treatment with medication can help restore normal cycles.
6. Birth control and emergency contraceptives
Hormonal birth control pills, patches, or injections can sometimes cause missed periods, especially when starting or stopping them. Emergency contraceptives (morning-after pills) can also delay menstruation. If periods remain irregular for more than three months, consult a doctor about adjusting birth control methods.
7. Pregnancy
A missed period is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy, even if contraception was used. Take a home pregnancy test to confirm. If positive, consult a healthcare provider for prenatal care.
8. Perimenopause and menopause
Women in their late 30s or 40s may experience irregular cycles as they approach menopause due to declining oestrogen levels. Monitor symptoms and consider consulting a doctor for hormone therapy or lifestyle adjustments.
9. Chronic illness or medications
Certain illnesses like diabetes, celiac disease, or autoimmune disorders can affect menstrual cycles. Some medications, including antidepressants and chemotherapy, may also disrupt periods. If you suspect your medication or condition is affecting your cycle, speak to a healthcare provider about possible alternatives or adjustments.
10. Poor diet and nutrient deficiencies
Low intake of essential nutrients like iron, vitamin D, and B vitamins can impact hormone regulation and menstrual health. Focus on a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Tracking your cycle and making lifestyle changes can help regulate missed periods, but persistent irregularities should be checked by a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.