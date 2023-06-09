Women Maybe At A Risk Of Bone Density Loss Due To Menopause, Follow These Tips To Reduce Risk
Engaging in weight-bearing exercises, eating a healthy diet, and making other lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of bone density loss.
Menopause is often associated with a decrease in bone density
Menopause is a stage in a woman's life where her menstrual cycle ends, marking the end of her reproductive years. It is a natural process that usually occurs between the ages of 45-55, though it can occur earlier or later than that.
Menopause is often associated with a decrease in bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures. However, there are several things women can do to reduce their risk of bone density loss during this stage of their lives. In this article, we list some effective tips to help you reduce your risk of bone density loss during menopause.
Here are ten tips that can help reduce the risk of bone density loss:
1. Increase your calcium intake
Calcium is essential for healthy bones, and women need more calcium during and after menopause. Women should aim to get 1,000-1,200 milligrams of calcium daily, either through their diet or supplements.
2. Get enough vitamin D
Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and is crucial for healthy bones. Women should aim to get at least 600-800 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily, either through sunlight exposure, diet, or supplements.
3. Engage in weight-bearing exercises
Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, dancing, or lifting weights, help to strengthen bones and prevent bone density loss during menopause.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking has been linked to decreased bone density and an increased risk of fractures. Women who smoke should quit, and those who don't smoke should avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.
5. Limit alcohol intake
Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of bone density loss and fractures. Women should limit their alcohol intake to one drink or less per day.
6. Eat a healthy diet
A healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help to reduce the risk of bone density loss during menopause.
7. Take hormonal therapy
Hormonal therapy can help to reduce the risk of bone density loss and fractures in women during menopause. However, it is not recommended for all women and should be discussed with a healthcare provider.
8. Use calcium supplements
If a woman is not getting enough calcium through her diet, calcium supplements can help to ensure she meets her daily requirements.
9. Have a bone density test
Women should have a bone density test done after menopause to determine their risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Depending on the result, their healthcare provider may recommend additional interventions.
10. Get enough sleep
Getting enough sleep is essential for overall health and can help to reduce the risk of bone density loss during menopause. Women should aim to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
In summary, there are many things women can do to reduce their risk of bone density loss during menopause. Women should also consider having regular bone density tests and discussing hormonal therapy with their healthcare provider. By following these tips, women can help to maintain healthy bones and reduce their risk of fractures during and after menopause.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.