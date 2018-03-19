What Is Endometriosis: Causes Symptoms And Treatment Tips
Endometriosis is a disease in which the endometrium that is, the inner lining of the uterus is present in another place.
Each time you menstruate, you pass a thick lining of blood. This lining is the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus. When this lining grows outside the uterus, it is known as endometriosis. Gynecologist Dr. Rita Bakshi says, "Endometriosis is a disease in which the endometrium that is, the inner lining of the uterus is present in another place. It is not in the place where it is supposed to be which the uterus is but it is outside the ovary or any other place. So when it is present outside the place where it is supposed to be, it is known as endometriosis."
"Endometrium is the lining shed every month. When a woman menstruates, some changes take place in this lining, and the same changes happen wherever the endometrium is present. If it is present in the ovary it will start bleeding there. So it is supposed to bleed and it will bleed in whichever place it is present. Now the blood can't come out from everywhere. The uterus has an opening where blood is supposed to come out from. Other places do not have an opening so the blood will collect in those places and form a hematoma. Ultimately blood will absorb and it will form a scar. So wherever endometriosis is present, scarring will take place there," Dr. Bakshi explained.
Photo Credit: iStock
What are the symptoms of endometriosis?
Usually, endometriosis does not have any symptoms. However, when they are present, watch out for these:
- Severe abdominal cramps
- Back pain during menstruation
- Painful urination and bowel movements during periods
- Difficulty in conceiving
- Pain during sex
- Heavy bleeding during periods
What are the causes of endometriosis?
Dr. Bakshi said that endometriosis causes are still not very well known.
She said, "All the causes of this condition are still not known. It usually happens to women who can't have children. So any place where there is a block, the blood will flow backward. There are two theories to this. Firstly, if the blood can't come out from the uterus opening, it will go back into the ovary or cavities will leave blocks. Secondly, when the body immunity is not strong enough to kill it when it should be, it gets implanted in other places. So it can cause infertility due to these scars."
What are the treatment options for endometriosis?
Dr Bakshi mentioned 3 treatment options for endometriosis. She said, "Treatment depends on the person's condition, if the patient has infertility, wants a baby or doesn't want a baby. The most important thing is to suppress the ovary by giving oral contraceptive pills so that there is not many hormones for it to flare up. This is one medical treatment technique. The second one is a surgical technique in which the implants can be burnt. Lastly, high dose of progesterone can be given to the patient to control the same. Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent disease. So to suppress the uterus, long-term progesterone can be given to the patient."
(Dr Rita Bakshi is Chairperson of the International Fertility Centre)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.