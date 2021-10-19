What Is Egg Freezing/Banking? Expert Decodes The Process
Egg freezing, also known as mature oocyte cryopreservation, is a method used to save women's ability to get pregnant in the future.
There are several health tests required before the egg freezing process
Egg Banking or egg freezing, as it is known, gives a woman the choice to experience parenting/motherhood in future. Simply put, Egg Banking is the extraction of a woman's eggs, which are then frozen and stored. When motherhood beckons or when the feeling of experiencing parenthood overwhelms a woman, irrespective of her age or medical complications, these frozen eggs can be thawed, fertilized, and transferred to her uterus as embryos. It helps a woman get pregnant after her reproductive years.
The role of egg freezing
The emotional feeling is just one variable when it comes to making a decision on parenthood. The knowledge that today one can opt for motherhood any time is allowing women to make informed decisions on when to have a baby.
Traditionally, planned parenthood was mostly related and limited to spacing of children. Today, it involves having choices like opting for egg Banking. This standardized technique offers good outcome and is a beacon of hope for women who choose to delay parenthood either due to different reasons. And the decision to wait does impact women's window of fertility to produce children since the reproductive eggs dwindle and dry up with age.
Egg banking allows women to control their biological clocks.
Women today have that choice available to them and want to exercise this choice. To be able to become pregnant, deliver a child, breastfeed, look after babies and mold the future generation is an empowering feeling that women want to experience. Yes, it is the woman who gives birth to a life. The child who gives birth to a mother.
Egg Banking has opened the door of parenting for women by offering them a choice that is adaptable to their lifestyle and needs.
(Dr Hrishikesh Pai is Consultant Gynaecologist & Infertility specialist attached to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai & Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.