Understanding SIBO: The Disorder Selena Gomez Is Battling

By sharing her journey, Selena Gomez highlights the resilience required to pursue a successful career while managing health challenges.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Nov 15, 2024 06:15 IST
Selena Gomez recently revealed she is dealing with Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), shedding light on a condition that disrupts digestive health and often goes unrecognised. Gomez, a global icon and advocate for health awareness, has been candid about her struggles with lupus, kidney transplant, and now SIBO, a condition that significantly impacts her well-being.

Selena Gomez's openness about her SIBO diagnosis comes amidst addressing public scrutiny over her appearance. Her transparency not only raises awareness about SIBO but also sparks conversations about body positivity and living with chronic illnesses. By sharing her journey, Gomez highlights the resilience required to pursue a successful career while managing health challenges.

What is SIBO?



SIBO occurs when bacteria that are typically found in the large intestine grow excessively in the small intestine. This bacterial imbalance disrupts digestion and nutrient absorption, leading to a cascade of gastrointestinal issues. While the large intestine naturally hosts a dense bacterial population, the small intestine is meant to have fewer bacteria, facilitating nutrient breakdown and absorption without interference.

Symptoms of SIBO



Common symptoms of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) include the following.

1. Bloating and excessive gas.

2. Abdominal pain and discomfort.

3. Diarrhoea or constipation.

4. Fatigue and malnutrition due to impaired nutrient absorption.

5. Unintended weight loss in severe cases.

For Selena Gomez, these symptoms can exacerbate other health conditions, such as lupus, which already compromises her immune system. Such overlapping conditions often make management and treatment more complex.

Causes of SIBO

Several factors can contribute to the onset of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).

1. Motility Disorders

Conditions like gastroparesis or other slow-digesting disorders provide an environment where bacteria can thrive.

2. Structural Abnormalities

Surgeries, adhesions, or strictures in the gut can obstruct normal bacterial flow.

3. Immune System Issues

Weakened immunity, as seen in autoimmune diseases like lupus, can fail to regulate bacterial growth effectively.

4. Chronic Illnesses

Disorders such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or celiac disease often create gut environments prone to bacterial overgrowth.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosing SIBO typically involves a breath test to measure gases like hydrogen and methane produced by bacteria in the small intestine. Treatment often combines dietary adjustments, antibiotics like rifaximin, and probiotics to restore bacterial balance. Managing underlying conditions, such as those affecting gut motility, is also crucial.

Living with SIBO

For individuals with SIBO, lifestyle adjustments are key. Dietary strategies, such as the low-FODMAP diet, can help manage symptoms by reducing fermentable sugars that feed bacteria. Stress management, regular exercise, and consultation with gastroenterologists are vital for long-term control.

Selena Gomez's story serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding lesser-known conditions like SIBO. Her journey encourages those facing similar struggles to seek proper medical care, embrace self-compassion, and advocate for broader awareness of digestive health challenges.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

