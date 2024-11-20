Achieve The “Ultimate Bridal Glow-Up” With This Dermatologist-Approved Evening Skincare Routine
Winter is not just the season of chilly weather but also the wedding season in India. Every desi household is abuzz with preparations for family, friends, or relatives' wedding festivities. One common concern for brides is achieving that natural glow for their big day. The harsh winter weather often leaves skin dry and dull, making it challenging to maintain a radiant look. So, what is the secret to flawless skin? According to Dr Kiran, the solution lies in the globally acclaimed Korean skincare routine, renowned for its impressive results. The dermatologist has even shared a helpful video outlining an evening skincare routine using Korean products. In her Instagram caption, Dr Kiran writes, “K-beauty + Indian skin = the ultimate bridal glow-up. Want to glow like a K-drama star on your big day? K-beauty isn't just for Koreans - it's for brides everywhere! Get that glow with this evening skin care routine! Your flawless complexion awaits.”
Here are the steps of the evening skincare routine brides-to-be should follow, according to Dr. Kiran:
1. Cleanse with micellar water or cleansing oil
Start your routine with a gentle cleanser. Micellar water is perfect for removing dirt, makeup and oil without stripping your skin. Cleansing oil is another great option, especially if you have dry skin, as it helps to maintain moisture while removing impurities.
2. For dewy shine, add mist, essence, and hyaluronic acid
If you want glowing, hydrated skin, include a mist and essence in your routine. Mists refresh your skin, while essences provide a lightweight layer of hydration. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, giving your skin a plump, radiant look.
3. For skin brightening, add retinol or hydroxy acids
To improve skin tone, use retinol or hydroxy acids. These ingredients reduce dullness and dark spots for a brighter complexion. This will also cause dead skin to fall off and new skin to form.
4. Use actives to reduce pigmentation
To even out skin tone, include active ingredients like liquorice extract and kojic acid. They help fade pigmentation and protect your skin.
5. Add firming serum and moisturiser
Finish with a firming serum and a good moisturiser. They tighten the skin and provide lasting hydration, keeping your face smooth and youthful.
So, include all these steps in your evening skincare routine for a flawless face.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
