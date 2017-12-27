Top 10 Foods To Increase Your Bust Size
Wish to get a bigger cup size? These foods will help you get it done!
These foods will help you get a bigger breast naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Isoflavones in soy milk imitate estrogen and increase bust size
- Sesame seeds can help in improving bust size
- Chicken is known to boost estrogen levels and improve bust size
What you eat can have a significant impact in increasing your cup size. Yes, food can help you in getting the perfect size and shape of your bust. Astonishing it is but it's a fact. Getting breast implants and using all sorts of creams and massages are all options, but getting the job done in a natural way is a better option. Here we shall recommend some foods which get your hormones moving to get you enlarged and well-shaped breasts.
If you are wondering that such foods might be rare and you may have to do a lot of market research to find them, relax! These are all common items in present in your pantry by default. So here's your perfect guide to the best foods for increasing your bust size naturally:
1. Milk
And it's not just milk all dairy products have it in them. The reproductive hormones in them are similar to those found in the human body. Cow milk contains all hormones like estrogen, progesterone and prolactin which are important for milk production. Another protein rich source for increasing bust size is soy milk. Isoflavones in soy milk imitate estrogen and are responsible for increasing bust size. You could also eat soy beans directly; it is a much safer technique to improve bust size. Just be sure to keep your intake in check.
2. Nuts
If you wish to get a bigger bust, include walnuts, cashews, peanuts and Pecan in your diet. This one food item is both rich in protein and good fat. And that's not all, nuts help in keeping your heart and brain healthy too. So yes, nuts are all benefits and no loss for your health.
3. Green vegetables
You name the problem and green leafy vegetables are the solution!
Green vegetables are packed with high nutritional value and can do wonders to your health. Though these vegetables do not have enough phytoestrogens to stimulate the growth of the breast tissue, vegetables like brassicas and spinach can help in toning the shape of your breasts and enhancing their overall look.
4. Seafood
Seafood can do wonders to your health, but some varieties can induce better growth of breasts. Prawns, oysters, shell fish and seaweed are packed with manganese which induces the sex hormones in the body. As a result, the breast size increases. Include them in your daily diet and you will be astonished to see the results.
5. Seeds
Be it sunflower, anise, pumpkin or flax seeds, they are all recommended for better growth of your breasts. These seeds boost estrogen levels in your body and promote better growth of breasts. Besides these, try sesame seeds too. Warm as they are, they can help you in getting a larger cup size. Sprinkle them over your food and relish the flavor and benefits of these seeds.
6. Fenugreek seed extract
If you thought fenugreek seeds are just promoting weight loss and better hair health, this one will help you get a better insight of its benefits. Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of phytoestrogens which promote better mammary gland growth. Consume one seed daily, take in capsule form or apply its herbal oil on your breasts, everything will help you to get a better shape of your bust.
7. Chicken
An unexpected entry on the list it is but chicken can help in improving your bust size and that too, quickly. Chicken is known to boost estrogen levels which are basic for improving the bust size naturally.
8. Fruits
Fresh fruits should be an important staple of your diet and that too for good reasons. This is that one sweet delicacy which can promote better growth of your body naturally. Berries, cherries and blueberries are estrogen-rich foods which boost body estrogen levels promoting better growth of the best. You could also try apples and plums to get the same task done.
9. Lean meat
If you wish to have a biggest bust, you cannot rule out proteins from your diet. Eating meat, lean meat to be particular, is probably the one important way of getting a bigger cup size.
10. Healthy oil
Using fat-rich foods to get a bigger bust size is fine, but to what extent?
You can't simply continue adding fats to your diet to get a bigger and better bust size, it may spike your cholesterol and place you at risk of heart attacks. Instead, you can try massage and application of healthy oils on your breasts. You could also try adding them to your food but in very limited quantities. You never know, the healthy fats in these oils end up sitting on your tummy, thighs, hips or come out as love handles. Use olive oil and avocado oil to get a better bust size.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------