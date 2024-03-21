These Ayurvedic Remedies Can Help PCOS Management
Here we share a list of Ayurvedic remedies that have been shown to benefit women with PCOS.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of medicine, offers several herbal remedies that may help manage PCOS symptoms. Keep reading as we share a list of Ayurvedic remedies that have been shown to benefit women with PCOS.
10 Ayurvedic herbal remedies that might help in PCOS management:
1. Shatavari
Shatavari is considered a rejuvenating herb for women's health. It helps regulate hormones, supports reproductive health, and can alleviate symptoms of PCOS such as irregular menstruation and hormonal imbalance.
2. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb known for its stress-reducing properties. It can help regulate cortisol levels, reduce stress, and improve hormonal balance, which may benefit women with PCOS.
3. Triphala
Triphala is a combination of three fruits (amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki) known for their digestive and detoxifying properties. It can help regulate digestion, improve metabolism, and support hormonal balance.
4. Guggul
Guggul resin is known for its anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering properties. It can help regulate cholesterol levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce symptoms of PCOS such as acne and excess hair growth.
5. Fenugreek
Fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre and phytoestrogens, which can help regulate menstrual cycles, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce symptoms of PCOS like weight gain and irregular periods.
6. Licorice
Licorice root has anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic properties, which can help regulate hormone levels, reduce insulin resistance, and alleviate symptoms of PCOS such as hirsutism and acne.
7. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and regulate menstrual cycles in women with PCOS.
8. Cinnamon
Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce insulin resistance in women with PCOS. It can also help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms like acne and excess hair growth.
9. Trikatu
Trikatu is a traditional Ayurvedic formula known for its digestive and metabolism-boosting properties. It can help improve digestion, increase metabolism, and support weight management in women with PCOS.
10. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation, regulate menstrual cycles, and improve insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS.
When using Ayurvedic herbal remedies for managing PCOS, it's important to consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare provider to determine the appropriate dosage and ensure safety, especially if you're taking other medications or have underlying health conditions. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep are crucial for managing PCOS effectively. Ayurvedic remedies work best as part of a holistic approach to health and wellness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
