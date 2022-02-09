Vaginal Health Matters: Expert Tips To Keep Clean Down There
Don't wax or shave your vagina too often because that not only leads to skin rashes but can also lead to boils and skin laxity. And other tips!
Vaginal health is as important as any other aspect of health
Every woman should be vigil about their vaginal health. The important question is what constitutes a healthy and clean vagina. When it comes to vaginas, knowledge is power but there is a lot of misinformation out there. According to cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, “The vagina is designed to clean itself through the natural process of discharges of secretions.” Another thing about vaginas is the taboo around them. Women tend to feel all sorts of unnecessary stress and shame talking about it. Dr Gupta puts together a bunch of genuine facts about vaginas to help you navigate the labyrinth of lies and cherish your body in all its glory.
The expert recommends against some practices while cleaning your vagina. These pointers are listed below:
- Don't use any perfumes or disinfectants, which have a strong smell, like scents, lubricants or even soaps. Instead use pH balanced Lactacyd or vaginal washes, which not only maintain the flora but also keep the pH balance for the vagina.
- Don't wax or shave your vagina too often because that not only leads to skin rashes but can also lead to boils and skin laxity. Rather opt for laser hair reduction, which will not only remove all those things but will also remove the ingrown hair.
- Don't use any harsh loofahs on the vagina because that can lead to over-exfoliation and again, redness and rashes can appear.
Note: Make sure that you wear loose cotton garments.
Dr Gupta often shares useful tips and debunks myths related to skin and intimate health. Recently, she gave some important pointers to combat menstrual acne. “Your skin is undoubtedly affected by your hormones. Before your menstrual period starts, estrogen and progesterone levels drop, causing more sebum production. This is why you may notice oily skin, clogged pores, inflammation, and breakouts,” she captioned a post on Instagram.
The expert mentioned that acne popping out, especially on the lower part of your face, during periods is extremely normal. However, there are some simple tips you can follow to stop them.
-Maintain a skincare routine that includes clean face wash, moisturiser and sunblock.
-Follow a clean diet - avoid starchy foods and include more greens.
-Use acne patches before applying makeup.
-Avoid consuming excess alcohol
-Exercise definitely helps as the sweat eliminates accumulated dirt and cleans pores.
Were the above-mentioned tips helpful?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.