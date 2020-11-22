Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections Associated With Infertility In Women: Expert Tells How
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is a painful condition that generally affects women. Furthermore, you will also be shocked to know that it may affect your fertility. Read here to know the link.
UTI can cause pain while urinating
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a fairly common occurrence in women. UTI can be described as an infection of any part of one's urinary system that is the kidneys, uthera, and bladder. As compared to men, urinary tract infections are more common in women as the female urethra is much shorter, measuring only about 4 cm. So it's easier for pathogens to gain access to the bladder from the outside. You may get a urinary tract infection owing to lowered immunity, high blood sugars, phases such as menopause that cause dryness of the urinary tract, catheter use, blockages in the urinary tract, or urinary tract abnormalities. Also, because the urethra is located close to the vagina, the infection travels back and forth from the urethra when you are washing it along with the anal and vaginal tract. While rare occurrence of UTIs is deemed normal, recurrent UTIs in no way are normal. Recurring UTIs can affect your upper reproductive tract, that is, the fallopian tubes and the uterus in addition to the kidneys, and thereby increase the risk of infertility.
Decoding the association between your urinary tract infection and infertility
A UTI can spread to the fallopian tubes, uterus, cervix and the whole pelvic area, thereby resulting in pelvic inflammatory disease. This disease is characterised by swelling of these organs. Once these organs are swollen, it can lead to infertility. If this happens rarely, it will not have an impact on fertility. However, when UTIs are recurrent, it results in infertility.
If you have a UTI from very long then you must visit your doctor and discuss infertility as well.
Here are a few steps to prevent that urinary tract infection
Maintain good personal hygiene: You must avoid using public washrooms in order to avoid infections. Wash your vaginal area properly and avoid using chemical products down there. Do not use anything that will irritate your vagina. Do not use sprays and even powders with chemicals. Keeping the area clean can allow you to eliminate bacteria. Wear skin-friendly underwear with breathable fabric.
Drink plenty of water: You will have to drink a lot of water in order to flush out those toxins from the body. This will also help you get rid of abdominal pain and bloating. You can also consider drinking cranberry juice that will help you deal with a UTI.
Take medications: You must take medications prescribed by the doctor and avoid skipping them.
