Pregnancy: Obesity Can Cause Complications During Pregnancy; Here's What You Can Do
The ability to have a healthy pregnancy should not be hindered by obesity. For tips on how to lose weight during pregnancy safely, keep reading.
Obesity can affect the pregnancy and even cause long term harm to the health of the baby
High body mass index (BMI) during pregnancy can have a significant negative influence on both your health and the health of your unborn child. Learn about the potential issues, suggestions for weight growth, and actions you may do to support a healthy pregnancy.
What is the link between pregnancy and obesity?
It's important to eat enough when pregnant to provide your growing child with the essential nutrients they need to develop normally. The majority of doctors advise expecting mothers to put on a little weight, but what should you do if you are already obese?
Obese women are more likely to experience pregnancy issues such gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Also, their offspring are more likely to be born prematurely and have specific birth abnormalities. In the past, doctors were reluctant to advise obese pregnant women to lose weight out of concern for the unborn child. Yet, new research indicates that obese women can exercise and diet without endangering the health of their unborn child.
When pregnant, having a high BMI raises the risk of several pregnancy problems, such as:
- Stillbirth
- Repeated miscarriages, and miscarriage
- High blood pressure plus symptoms of damage to another organ system, most frequently the liver and kidneys, are characteristics of the pregnancy condition known as gestational diabetes (preeclampsia)
- Heart issues
- Sleep apnea
- The requirement for a C-section and the possibility of complications from a C-section, like wound infections
Pregnancy with a high BMI has been associated with an increased risk of a number of health issues for the unborn child, including:
- Congenital illnesses
- Being born substantially larger than the average (fetal macrosomia)
- Growth issues
- Infantile asthma
- Adolescent obesity
- Issues with cognition and delayed development
However, these results might also be influenced by other factors.
How can one lose weight before and during pregnancy?
Obesity should not come in the way of a healthy pregnancy and delivery. Continue reading for advice on how to lose weight during pregnancy safely and effectively.
Here are ways in which you can manage obesity before or while being pregnant:
1. Start slow
Any new workout should be begun carefully, and then steadily increased over time. Start out by exercising for only five to ten minutes per day. Next week, add five additional minutes. The ultimate goal is to maintain daily activity for 30 to 45 minutes. Swimming and walking are both fantastic exercises for beginners. Both of them are easy on the joints.
2. Eat a balanced diet and not restrictive
The best time to explore a new diet trend is not during your pregnancy. Your kid won't receive the nutrients they require to remain healthy from them. In reality, diet fads can seriously endanger your unborn child if they induce you to lose weight too quickly or if they restrict the kind of foods you can eat. Your kid requires a variety of vitamins that a restricted diet cannot provide.
3. Consider prenatal supplements
The majority of the vitamins and minerals you and your unborn child need may be found in a healthy, balanced diet, but taking a prenatal supplement can help make up any nutritional shortfalls. A multivitamin for adults is different from prenatal vitamins. They have more iron to assist avoid anaemia and more folic acid to prevent neural tube abnormalities.
Before starting an exercise routine while pregnant, see your doctor. They can offer advice on creating a schedule and respond to any queries you may have. Your doctor may also suggest that you seek the evaluation and individualised guidance of a dietitian or trainer for a healthy diet and exercise routine during pregnancy.
