Pregnancy: Look Out For These Common Signs Of Postpartum Depression

PPD symptoms can be severe and prolonged, requiring medical attention. Read on as we share a list of common signs you can look out for.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, its crucial to seek medical support

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious mood disorder that affects individuals after childbirth, leading to persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that interfere with daily life and caregiving. It occurs due to a combination of hormonal changes, psychological stress, and physical exhaustion from childbirth and caring for a newborn. The drop in oestrogen and progesterone levels after delivery can trigger mood swings and depressive symptoms. Additionally, lack of sleep, overwhelming responsibilities, and emotional adjustments to motherhood can contribute to PPD. While some new mothers experience mild "baby blues" that resolve in a few weeks, PPD symptoms can be severe and prolonged, requiring medical attention. Read on as we list some common signs of PPD to watch out for.

9 Common signs of postpartum depression you should look out for



1. Persistent sadness or hopelessness



Women with PPD often feel an overwhelming sense of sadness that doesn't go away. They may cry frequently without a clear reason and struggle with feelings of despair, making it difficult to find joy in their new role as a mother.

2. Loss of interest in activities

Hobbies, socialising, and even bonding with the baby may no longer bring happiness. Mothers may feel emotionally detached from their child and family, leading to guilt and further distress.

3. Changes in appetite

PPD can cause a significant increase or decrease in appetite. Some may lose interest in food entirely, while others turn to emotional eating as a coping mechanism, leading to unhealthy weight fluctuations.

4. Sleep disturbances

Even when the baby is sleeping, mothers with PPD may struggle with insomnia or, on the contrary, sleep excessively. Poor sleep quality exacerbates feelings of exhaustion and irritability.

5. Intense irritability or anger

Increased frustration, mood swings, or anger toward their baby, partner, or loved ones are common. Small triggers can lead to emotional outbursts, making relationships challenging.

6. Feelings of guilt or worthlessness

Many mothers with PPD feel like they are failing as a parent. They may have thoughts like, “I'm not a good mother” or “My baby would be better off without me,” which contribute to their emotional turmoil.

7. Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Mental fog and an inability to focus on everyday tasks, such as managing household chores or even following a conversation, are signs of PPD. This can make simple tasks feel overwhelming.

8. Withdrawal from family and friends

Social isolation is common, as mothers may avoid loved ones and feel too exhausted or anxious to engage in conversations. This withdrawal can further intensify their feelings of loneliness.

9. Severe anxiety or panic attacks

Some mothers with PPD experience excessive worry about their baby's health and safety. This anxiety can escalate into panic attacks with symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it's crucial to seek medical support. Postpartum depression is treatable with therapy, medication, and emotional support. Early intervention can help mothers recover and enjoy their journey of motherhood.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

