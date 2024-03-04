PCOS: Yoga Asanas To Help Reduce Acne
In this article, we share yoga asanas to help reduce PCOS symptoms such as acne.
Balasana also known as child's pose can help boost your hormonal health and alleviate PCOS symptoms
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women, often during their reproductive years. PCOS can contribute to the development of acne. Yoga is often considered a complementary approach to managing PCOS symptoms.
While it may not cure PCOS, regular yoga practice can help alleviate some of its symptoms, including acne, by reducing stress, improving hormonal balance, and promoting overall well-being. Keep reading as we share yoga asanas to help reduce PCOS symptoms such as acne.
Yoga asanas that may help manage PCOS symptoms such as including acne:
1. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
2. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
3. Janu Sirsasana
- Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)
- Place your right leg straight facing front
- At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front
- Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg
- At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'
- Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly
- Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets
4. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you are required to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
It's important to note that while yoga can be beneficial, it should not replace conventional medical treatments for PCOS.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
