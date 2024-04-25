PCOS: Summer Workout Tips For Better Management
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can present challenges for women when it comes to managing weight, hormones, and overall health. Fortunately, making small changes into your routine and following a workout can help manage PCOS. Read on as we list workout tips you can follow this summer for better management.
10 Summer workout tips tailored for women with PCOS:
1. Prioritise regular exercise
Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity, regulate hormones, and manage weight, all of which are important factors in PCOS management. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.
2. Incorporate strength training
Strength training helps build lean muscle mass, which can improve metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Include exercises such as squats, lunges, and weightlifting in your workout routine at least two days per week.
3. Choose low-impact activities
Low-impact exercises like yoga, Pilates, and swimming are gentle on the joints and can be beneficial for women with PCOS, especially if they have joint pain or mobility issues. These activities also help reduce stress and improve flexibility.
4. Interval training
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be particularly effective for women with PCOS as it helps improve insulin sensitivity and burn calories more efficiently. Incorporate short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief recovery periods into your workouts.
5. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration is essential for overall health and can help alleviate some PCOS symptoms such as fatigue and bloating. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise, especially in hot weather.
6. Mindful movement
Practices like tai chi and qigong focus on gentle, flowing movements and deep breathing, promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Stress management is important for women with PCOS as stress can exacerbate symptoms.
7. Outdoor activities
Take advantage of the summer weather by engaging in outdoor activities like hiking, biking, or playing sports. Vitamin D from sunlight exposure can help regulate hormones and improve mood.
8. Listen to your body
Pay attention to how your body responds to exercise and adjust your intensity and duration accordingly. Overexertion can increase stress levels and worsen PCOS symptoms, so prioritise rest and recovery when needed.
9. Consistency is key
Consistent exercise habits yield the best results in managing PCOS symptoms. Aim to make exercise a regular part of your routine by scheduling workouts at the same time each day or week.
10. Seek professional guidance
Consider working with a certified personal trainer or exercise physiologist who has experience working with individuals with PCOS. They can help design a personalised workout plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
Start slowly if you're new to exercise and gradually increase intensity and duration over time. By incorporating these summer workout tips into your routine, you can help manage PCOS symptoms, improve overall health, and enhance your quality of life. Listen to your body and consult with a healthcare provider if you experience any unusual symptoms or have concerns about your exercise regimen.
