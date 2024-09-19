Nutritionist Suggests Extremely Easy, PCOS-Friendly Recipe For Cold Coffee
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a recipe for cold coffee, perfect for those with PCOS or lactose intolerance.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has become a prevalent hormonal disorder among women, triggered by unhealthy lifestyles, poor diet and excessive stress. While maintaining a healthy diet is crucial to managing PCOS, coffee lovers often find themselves having to sacrifice their daily cup of joy. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has come to the rescue with a PCOS-friendly coffee recipe that's also perfect for those with lactose intolerance. “The perfect indulgence,” she calls it. In her latest video posted to Instagram, she wrote, “Craving a cold coffee that's PCOS-friendly? This recipe is the perfect solution! This coffee is also a great choice for those with lactose intolerance. Let me know when you try it.”
Palak Nagpal's recipe is a cold coffee concoction that's easy to make and delicious to drink.
The key ingredients include:
-
Your favorite coffee.
-
Water and ice cubes.
-
Dates (soaked in hot water for 10 minutes).
-
Raw almonds (soaked in water overnight).
Recipe:
-
Brew your coffee using your preferred method (cold brew, French press, etc).
-
Make the date paste: Blend soaked dates with a little water until smooth.
-
Prepare almond milk: Blend soaked almonds with water until creamy. Strain for a smoother texture.
-
Assemble your coffee: Combine brewed coffee, date paste, almond milk and stir well.
-
Don't forget to add the ice.
Reposting the same video on her Instagram stories, the nutritionist wrote, “If you have PCOS or you do not consume dairy, this is for you.”
Palak Nagpal keeps sharing recipes for some healthy yet tasty dishes. Earlier, she posted a video of gulkand's recipe, which helps cure acidity, constipation, teeth and gum strength, blood purification, menstrual discomfort, and eyesight and memory problems. Sharing the video, she wrote, “What to do? Sip a glass of water or milk with Gulkand at night for better sleep and relief from acidity, bloating, and constipation. You can even sip it in the day. 1tsp in a cup of water/milk.”
She added, “This (gulkand) Ayurvedic remedy is known for its medicinal and cooling properties, acting as a potent antioxidant and rejuvenator. It helps with mouth ulcers, strengthens teeth and gums, and reduces menstrual discomfort. Gulkand is a fantastic digestive tonic, improving appetite and digestion while cleansing the blood of toxins. It also supports heart health, improves eyesight and memory, and helps with hypertension and atherosclerosis.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
