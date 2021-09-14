PCOS Awareness Month: Follow These 5 Tips To Lose Weight With PCOS
PCOS is a condition that affects women. A healthy diet and lifestyle help in improving in symptoms of PCOS. Here are some of these.
PCOS can lead to symptom like weight gain, hair fall, acne and irregular periods
Losing weight with a syndrome like Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD) is a real challenge. Atleast one in five women (20%) Indian women suffer from PCOD and if not diagnosed on time, it can present a serious impact on a woman's body. The condition usually starts with hormonal imbalance which causes metabolic dysfunction, affecting the ability of a woman to lose weight. Additionally, it is an inflammatory condition that can causepolycystic ovaries, irregular periods, hirsutism (abnormal hair growth on unwanted areas), obesity and fertility issues.
Furthermore, women with PCOD have high chances of developing type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and issues associated with stress and anxiety. While the condition makes it difficult for women to lose weight, shedding even 5% of the unwanted fat can improve the symptoms of PCOD.
Since PCOD arise out of a poor lifestyle, it can be managed by emphasizing a low carb - high protein diet with physical exercise. Here are a few tips that can help in managing PCOD the right way.
PCOS awareness month: Follow these tips to manage symptoms and weight loss
1. Reduce refined carb and sugar
Intake of carbohydrates has a direct impact on insulin levels. Managing insulin levels is necessary for balancing sugar levels as well as storing energy in the body. It is necessary for women with PCOD to reduce the intake of refined carbs and artificial sugar. Carbs such as white bread, maida, pasta, cookies, etc. can make your blood sugar levels rise or fall quickly. This increases the hunger and cravings for more refined carbs. Also, giving up carb intake crashes blood sugar, making the body want more carbs. That means PCOD women should add complex carbs such as vegetables, raw fruits, whole grains, legumes, quinoa and brown rice to keep the stomach fuller for longer.
2. Eat the right amount of protein
Protein and fats are essential for satiety in women with PCOD. Protein helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels and satisfied hunger hormones. A high protein diet helps in reducing cravings, boosting metabolism and burning calories. It is recommended for women with PCOD to eat consistently throughout the day and have a protein-rich diet. Good sources of protein include almonds, eggs, Greek yoghurt, pumpkin seeds, lentils, cottage cheese and lean protein (chicken breast or salmon fish). On the other hand, healthy fats options include avocado, nuts, olive oil and canola oil.
3. Increase fibre intake
Fibre should be an essential part of diet especially for women with PCOD. High fibre food manages insulin levels that reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Main sources of fibre include chia seeds, oats, beans and fruits.
4. Exercise
It is crucial for women with PCOS to control stress and stay physically active. It is recommended to add moderate exercises to the workout schedule such as cycling, jogging, swimming and yoga. These activities help improve mental as well as physical health.
5. Proper sleep
Sleep is the key to balancing hormones. Getting enough sleep at night helps in repairing body tissues and contributes to the mental well-being. Sleep deprivation in women with PCOD can lead to more mood swings and hormonal imbalances in the body. Therefore, a good 8 hours of long sleep is crucial.
Manage stress, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet to manage the symptoms of PCOS. Also, stay in constant touch with your doctor.
(Dr. Ranjana Sharma, MS, FRCOG, FICOG, MFFP, FIMSA, Chairperson, RCOG Intl. Representative Committee India North, Sr. Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Apollo Cradle Royale, Delhi NCR)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
