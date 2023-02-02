Home »  Women's Health »  PCOD & Infertility; Here's Everything You Must Know

PCOD & Infertility; Here's Everything You Must Know

Let's understand the link between PCOD and infertility and how to prevent it.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 2, 2023 07:42 IST
4-Min Read
PCOD & Infertility; Heres Everything You Must Know

Infertility may be a symptom of PCOD

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)  is a disorder that involves hormonal abnormalities and issues with metabolism. Although it affects the ovaries, this illness does not always cause infertility. You can conceive a child. But PCOS is a frequent reason for infertility. 

According to research, PCOS affects 5 to 13 percent of women of reproductive age, but it is curable. In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses some ways in which the condition may affect fertility and what you may do to address them.

She writes, "While it is true that a bodyweight reduction of as little as five percent can reduce PCOD symptoms, this weight loss is no easy task when your hormones are not in balance. One needs to go to a professional to be able to manage your weight if you have PCOD. For starters begin to eat unprocessed and unrefined food, which will help improve your condition.



RELATED STORIES
related

Male Fertility: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Food Items To Improve Sperm Mobility

Male Fertility: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a list of foods that can help boost sperm mobility.

related

PCOS: How Does PCOS Affect Your Mental Health? Here's How To Improve It

Mental Health: In this article, we discuss how PCOS affects our mental health and what we can do to improve it.

1. PCOD, a rising cause of infertility, is prevalent with symptoms of multiple small cysts, irregular periods, facial hair, and high androgens.

2. Anovulation (no ovulation), causing multiple cysts on ovaries, can occur due to stress, obesity, unhealthy eating, over-exercise, and lack of sleep.

3. Cysts causing hormonal imbalance resulting in symptoms such as weight gain, scanty periods, acne, heavy body hair, and mood swings.

4. PCOD also leads to fertility problems, recurrent miscarriages, and an increased risk of diabetes.

5. Weight loss helps normalize hormone levels, reducing PCOD symptoms and excess hair growth.

6. Proper diet, supplements, and exercise can help correct PCOD symptoms.”

Look at her reel:

Keep these points in mind if you have or are at risk of getting PCOD.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 54

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases