PCOD & Infertility; Here's Everything You Must Know
Let's understand the link between PCOD and infertility and how to prevent it.
Infertility may be a symptom of PCOD
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder that involves hormonal abnormalities and issues with metabolism. Although it affects the ovaries, this illness does not always cause infertility. You can conceive a child. But PCOS is a frequent reason for infertility.
According to research, PCOS affects 5 to 13 percent of women of reproductive age, but it is curable. In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses some ways in which the condition may affect fertility and what you may do to address them.
She writes, "While it is true that a bodyweight reduction of as little as five percent can reduce PCOD symptoms, this weight loss is no easy task when your hormones are not in balance. One needs to go to a professional to be able to manage your weight if you have PCOD. For starters begin to eat unprocessed and unrefined food, which will help improve your condition.
1. PCOD, a rising cause of infertility, is prevalent with symptoms of multiple small cysts, irregular periods, facial hair, and high androgens.
2. Anovulation (no ovulation), causing multiple cysts on ovaries, can occur due to stress, obesity, unhealthy eating, over-exercise, and lack of sleep.
3. Cysts causing hormonal imbalance resulting in symptoms such as weight gain, scanty periods, acne, heavy body hair, and mood swings.
4. PCOD also leads to fertility problems, recurrent miscarriages, and an increased risk of diabetes.
5. Weight loss helps normalize hormone levels, reducing PCOD symptoms and excess hair growth.
6. Proper diet, supplements, and exercise can help correct PCOD symptoms.”
Keep these points in mind if you have or are at risk of getting PCOD.
