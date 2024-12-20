Nutritionist Shares Do's And Dont's For Women Suffering From PCOS
In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra answers some frequently asked questions about PCOS.
Liquid sugar is a complete no-no for PCOS patients as it messes up your insulin metabolism
PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, is a common problem faced by women. This hormonal condition causes the ovaries to expand by forming tiny cysts on their outer borders. Weight gain, irregular periods, balding, excessive body hair growth and acne are the most prevalent consequences of this disorder. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra answers some frequently asked questions about PCOS. When asked about superfoods to include in your diet, Lovneet recommended cruciferous vegetables. The high fiber food items can help combat insulin resistance by slowing down digestion and reducing the effect of sugar on the blood, which is beneficial for people with PCOS.
A food item that is a complete no-no for PCOS patients is liquid sugar as it messes up your insulin metabolism. Lovneet suggests that one should add yoga, especially Bhadrakon Asana, in their workout routine in order to get relief from PCOS symptoms. It is an easy and simple asana that supports better health, relaxes your body and relieves menstrual discomfort and stress.
Often, PCOS results in face acne. To get rid of the problem, the nutritionist recommends adding pomegranate to your diet. The fruit has antibacterial and sebum-regulating abilities that make it a valuable addition to your skincare regimen. A lifestyle tip to deal with PCOS symptoms - Fixing your sleep timings can go a long way.
In her caption, Lovneet Batra wrote, "PCOS isn't just a diagnosis, it's a journey. Understanding the signs, embracing the changes, and empowering ourselves with knowledge is the first step towards healing."
Notably, PCOS affects at least 1 in 10 women. While the exact cause of the condition remains unclear, research suggests that genetics, insulin resistance, gut microbiome composition and lifestyle factors play an important role in its development.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
