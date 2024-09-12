Nutritionist Suggests Easily Available Foods to Eat And Those To Avoid To Ease Period Pain
She even explained how much pain is normal during menstruation.
Rujuta advises menstruating girls to eat Ramdana or one Ragi ladoo every day
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared a video talking about some of the easily available food items that should be incorporated into the diet of girls suffering from malnourishment. Along with a video on Instagram, she said, “My building watchman recently returned from his hometown in UP. I asked him how's everyone at home. He said his daughter was sick and had to be admitted to the ICU.‘Send me her reports,' I told him. I opened them nonchalantly, expecting to see Hb between 8-9, wondering why a poor girl was put in the ICU. I was stumped when I read her report, her Hb was 4.2. I read her prescription, it was simply due to heavy bleeding.”
Rujuta Diwekar added that the clip focuses on those who just started getting their periods or are at Menarche and have been getting periods for the last 3-4 months. She even explained how much pain is normal during menstruation. She mentioned that staying in bed, having a fever, being sad all day or not participating in sports just because of the period is not normal.
Rujuta Diwekar also spoke about the nutrients which should be added to one's diet. She was heard saying in the video, “For periods to be smooth, maintaining your Hemoglobin or Iron Levels is essential. For this, your doctor will recommend you an iron supplement,” and went on to explain the six foods that one needs to have every day, because according to her “if one has started menstruating, then it means that the growth of the body has also started and when the body starts growing then it needs to eat good food so that your optimum growth continues. You should not have any weakness in your body or mind."
The video offers economical, culturally appropriate solutions to address the issue of malnutrition during menarche as follows -
Rujuta advises menstruating girls to eat Ramdana or one Ragi ladoo every day so that their bodies get Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B, and protein (amino acids). She also asks the girls to avoid biscuits so that the nutrients are easily absorbed and assimilated by their bodies.
According to the celebrity nutritionist, a handful of peanuts easily provide Vitamin B6, protein, fibre, magnesium, antioxidants, and many other minerals. She also mentions that avoiding chips and other charged foods like kurkar and chatpata helps maintain good health.
She said, “Drink one glass of Amla (gooseberry) or Nimbu sherbet daily as it helps provide vitamin C, increased hydration, and iron absorption in the body. Avoid colas, cold drinks, and packaged juices. This will lead to problems in the assimilation and digestion of vitamin C and haemoglobin.”
She added, “Eat one fresh fruit daily—local and seasonal. It does not need to be expensive, such as Apples, kiwis, and berries.”
Rujuta also explained how a bowl of dahi or one glass of Chaas during lunch or dinner helps add vitamin B, good bacteria, and regulate hydration in the body.
She concluded, “Eat dates, chuare, and black raisins, which help in giving Fe, fibre, and folic acid and avoid chocolates.
If you are a parent of a menarche girl, include this on the monthly grocery list to ensure your daughter's good health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.