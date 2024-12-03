Nutritionist Reveals Three Lifestyle Changes To Tackle PCOS Effectively
Through an Instagram reel, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary outlined three essential strategies she recommends for managing PCOS.
Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently took to Instagram to address a common misconception surrounding Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) — the belief that excess weight causes the condition. Through her video, she said that weight gain is actually a symptom, not a cause, of PCOS and offered advice for managing the condition. In her reel, Chowdhary shared a clip from the talk show Koffee with Karan, where actress Sara Ali Khan candidly discussed her struggles with PCOD (another term for PCOS). Sara said, “I have PCOD. And because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. And because of that, there was also a hormone problem.”
Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary agreed with Sara's perspective, adding, “The hormone she's talking about is insulin.” She highlighted how insulin resistance is a significant factor for many women dealing with PCOS. Chowdhary pointed out that the standard medical approach often involves prescribing Metformin and oral contraceptive pills (OCPs), but she argued that certain lifestyle changes could also bring transformative results.
To support her claims, Chowdhary showcased before-and-after photos of a client who achieved progress without medication. She also shared another case where a client reduced her insulin levels from 34 to just about 11.
Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary outlined three essential strategies she recommends for managing PCOS:
Chowdhary stressed the importance of reducing high-carb breakfasts like poha, upma, dosa and sandwiches, which can spike insulin levels. Instead, she encouraged a shift to higher-protein, higher-fat options like eggs, avocado or besan chilla. According to her, this adjustment helps stabilise blood sugar levels over time.
In her second advice, Chowdhary noted that while medications like Metformin and OCPs are commonly prescribed, she encouraged women to explore alternatives with their doctors, such as Berberine — a natural compound known for its potential to regulate insulin levels.
The third advice was for menstruating women. She said they need to understand and align their lifestyle with their menstrual cycle — a practice called cycle syncing — as it can lead to significant hormonal improvements.
In the caption accompanying her reel, Chowdhary wrote, “You have to understand that excess weight doesn't cause PCOS; rather, it's a symptom of the condition.”
She urged women to check their insulin levels, explaining that optimal fasting insulin should range between 2-10 mU/L. Anything above this, along with symptoms like weight gain, irregular periods and sweet cravings, signals the need for action.
Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary's message reminds women that managing PCOS isn't just about medication but understanding the root cause and adopting ways that promote long-term health and well-being.
