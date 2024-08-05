Nutritionist Points Out 5 Common Culprits Causing Hormonal Imbalance
Hormonal imbalance can pose several health hazards.
Hormonal imbalance can be the cause behind many health issues
Hormones are chemicals that communicate with your organs, skin, muscles, and other tissues through your bloodstream to regulate various bodily activities. When your body receives these messages it knows what to do and when to do. Sometimes, one or more hormones can be found either in excessive quantities in your body or in small amounts, which leads to hormonal imbalance. In such cases, it can cause significant changes to your body and lead to several health hazards. If you think that following a healthy and nutritious diet, hitting the gym regularly, or rolling out your yoga mats every morning, can prevent you from developing hormonal imbalance, you are highly mistaken. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here to break your myth. According to her, some of her clients visit her with hormones all over the place, despite eating healthy and leading a healthy lifestyle.
To raise awareness on the issue, Nmami Agarwal in a detailed Instagram video, has put forward 5 common culprits that can disrupt your hormonal balance:
5 Factors causing hormonal imbalance
1. Carb cutback and protein pinch
While it's important to eat balanced meals, severely restricting carbs or protein can mess with your hormones. Carbs provide energy for hormone production, and protein is the building block for many hormones.
2. Gut woes and antioxidant gaps
Your gut health is closely linked to hormone balance. A poor gut means fewer good bacteria to help with hormone metabolism. Plus, antioxidants fight harmful molecules that can interfere with hormone function.
3. Sleepless nights and stress overload
Lack of sleep and constant stress can throw your hormones out of whack. These factors trigger the release of stress hormones, which can disrupt your hormonal balance.
4. Chemical chaos
Everyday products like perfumes, skincare, and plastic containers contain chemicals that can mimic or block your body's hormones, leading to imbalance.
5. Dry and dehydrated
Your body needs water to function optimally, including hormone production and regulation. Dehydration can disrupt this delicate process.
Keep these points in mind to improve your hormonal health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.