Sleep Problems During Menopause? Wellness Expert Offers Effective Tips
Rujuta Diwekar emphasised good sleep to alleviate symptoms of menopause.
"Sleep plays a very crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance during menopause." Rujuta Diwekar
Women often experience hormonal imbalances at different stages of their lives. For those dealing with menopause, mood swings, hot flashes, and being unable to fall asleep are some common problems. Menopause begins either in the early 40s or the late 50s. As the body's estrogen level drops, it hinders the ability to naturally ovulate. Menopause can trigger a range of symptoms, affecting every woman differently. However, the most common complaint that females have is sleep-related problems. If you are also dealing with similar complications, nutritionist and wellness expert Rujuta Diwekar has some tips for you in the third segment of “The Menopause Series”.
“Sleep plays a very crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance during menopause. There's a lot of chatter around weight loss, supplements, surgeries, etc., but sleep remains underrepresented, whether in medical advice or in casual conversations,” wrote Rujuta Diwekar in a video shared on Instagram.
For the menopause phase to pass “smoothly, happily, and comfortably” Rujuta Diwekar suggests a sleep care routine, involving two ways:
The nutritionist suggests 7-9 hours of proper sleep at night to regulate the production of hormones.
Rutuja Diwekar also advised women dealing with menopause to get “good-quality” sleep between 9 to 11 pm. She added that sleeping post-midnight would not be beneficial.
Three easy rules
1. Fuel your sleep
Too much or too little food will lead to a compromise in sleep quality. A proper homemade breakfast - poha, upma, idli, and paratha ensures optimum micro-nutrient assimilation and reduces cravings later in the day. Eat dinner by 7-8 pm. Don't avoid homemade food like roti-sabzi, dal-chawal, by succumbing to carb fear.
2. Daily afternoon nap
Right after lunch and not more than 20-30 mins. It really helps in cases of pelvic pain, thyroid dysfunction, and long and painful periods with clots. While a nap of up to 30 minutes improves the quality of sleep in the night, anything longer and post 3 pm in the afternoon leads to a compromised sleep pattern or quality.
3. Say no to stimulants
Like tobacco, avoid all forms of alcohol including wine Regulate chai coffee to 2-3 cups a day and don't consume the beverages post 4 pm. No chocolates too. Stay off screen an hour before bedtime.
Three hormones at play:
Rutuja Diwekar highlighted three hormones that are very important during menopause. They are:
1. IGF-1
Insulin-like growth factor 1, keeps your insulin resistance under check and ensures that you don't suffer from pigmentation, and high blood sugars.
2. GH
Growth hormone, maintains elasticity of the skin, prevents thinning of hair and hair loss. It also ensures that you get bang for your buck in terms of fat loss and muscle tone for the time and effort you invest in exercise.
3. Testosterone
While it's known for being a male hormone, it's produced by the ovaries too, and ensures that bone density, musculature, and sex drive are not compromised.
Keep these things in mind for more restful sleep.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
