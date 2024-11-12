Home »  Women's Health »  Struggling With PMS? Try Palak Nagpal’s Top 3 Drink Recommendations For Relief

Struggling With PMS? Try Palak Nagpal’s Top 3 Drink Recommendations For Relief

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal is offering a refreshing take on how to ease PMS discomfort. 
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 12, 2024
4-Min Read
PMS can significantly impact daily activities and overall well-being

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) refers to a range of physical and emotional symptoms that many women experience in the days or weeks leading up to their menstrual period. Common symptoms include mood swings, bloating, fatigue, headaches, and worst of all – cramps. During PMS, hormonal fluctuations can lead to discomfort, both physically and mentally, making it a challenging time for many women. While the severity varies, PMS can significantly impact daily activities and overall well-being, often requiring various coping strategies to manage the discomfort. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal is offering a refreshing take on how to ease PMS discomfort. In her latest video uploaded to Instagram, she has shared three simple drinks that can help reduce the impact of PMS symptoms. 



Here's what she recommends:

  1. Saffron Tea
    Palak Nagpal suggests soaking 3-4 strands of saffron in a cup of water for at least 4-6 hours. Saffron is known for its calming properties and can help reduce irritability, headaches, cravings, pain, and anxiety. According to the nutritionist, it is important not to exceed 3-4 strands daily to avoid any adverse effects. A soothing cup of saffron tea can help bring relief during this uncomfortable time.

  2. Ginger Tea/Water
    Ginger is scientifically proven to alleviate menstrual cramps and period pain. Palak Nagpal advises sipping 1/4 to 1 teaspoon of ground ginger in lukewarm water, or boiling fresh ginger, straining it, and drinking the warm liquid. Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties, making it a powerful ally in reducing the pain and discomfort often associated with PMS. 
  3. Healthy Hot Chocolate
    Yes, you read that right – hot chocolate! Palak emphasises the benefits of cacao, which is packed with antioxidants and magnesium. These compounds help reduce inflammation, boost energy levels, and ease headaches. Drinking a cup of healthy hot chocolate during PMS can also help relax muscles and elevate your mood. Palak Nagpal recommends using high-quality cacao powder for the best results.

These simple yet effective drinks, as suggested by Palak Nagpal, are great natural remedies to incorporate into your routine to ease the discomfort that often comes with PMS. Whether you struggle with cramps, mood swings, or fatigue, these drinks offer a comforting and healing solution to help you navigate this challenging time.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

