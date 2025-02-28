Home »  Women's Health »  Menstruation: These Lifestyle Changes Can Help Reduce Cramps During Your Cycle

Menstruation: These Lifestyle Changes Can Help Reduce Cramps During Your Cycle

Menstrual Cramps: Below we share a list of lifestyle changes that can help reduce cramps during periods.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 28, 2025 04:42 IST
3-Min Read
Making these simple lifestyle adjustments can significantly reduce menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps occur due to the contraction of the uterus as it sheds its lining. These contractions are triggered by hormone-like substances which cause inflammation and pain. Higher levels of this substance can lead to more intense cramps. Other factors like stress, dehydration, poor diet, and lack of exercise can worsen the discomfort. Fortunately, lifestyle changes can help reduce period cramps by improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and balancing hormones. In this article, we share a list of lifestyle changes that can help reduce cramps during periods.

10 Lifestyle changes that can help reduce cramps during your cycle



1. Stay physically active



Regular exercise, especially activities like yoga, walking, or stretching, can help relieve cramps by increasing blood flow and reducing the production of prostaglandins. Engaging in moderate-intensity workouts for at least 30 minutes a day can significantly ease period pain.

2. Follow an anti-inflammatory diet

Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds), magnesium (like spinach and almonds), and antioxidants (like berries and green tea) can help reduce inflammation and muscle contractions, easing period cramps.

Also read: Period Pain: Here's Why You Experience Severe Menstrual Cramps

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water prevents bloating and helps reduce the intensity of cramps. Warm water can also relax muscles, while herbal teas like ginger or chamomile tea have anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe pain.

4. Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake

Caffeine and alcohol can lead to dehydration and constriction of blood vessels, making cramps worse. Cutting down on coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol can help relax muscles and reduce discomfort.

5. Practice stress management techniques

High-stress levels can worsen menstrual cramps by increasing the body's inflammatory response. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, and journaling can help manage stress and reduce period-related discomfort.

6. Apply heat therapy

Using a heating pad or warm compress on the lower abdomen helps relax uterine muscles and improve blood flow, reducing cramp severity. Warm baths with Epsom salt can also provide relief.

7. Get enough sleep

Poor sleep can increase inflammation and worsen menstrual cramps. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and getting at least 7–9 hours of quality sleep during your cycle can help your body recover and manage pain better.

8. Try herbal remedies

Certain herbs, like ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric, have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce period pain. Drinking herbal teas or adding these spices to meals can naturally ease cramping.

9. Maintain a healthy weight

Excess body weight can lead to hormonal imbalances, which may contribute to more severe cramps. Adopting a balanced diet and regular exercise routine helps regulate hormones and manage period pain effectively.

10. Use relaxation techniques

Practicing relaxation techniques like acupuncture, aromatherapy, or massage therapy can help ease muscle tension and reduce pain sensitivity during menstruation. Lavender and peppermint essential oils are particularly effective for cramp relief.

Making these simple lifestyle adjustments can significantly reduce menstrual cramps and improve overall well-being during your cycle.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

