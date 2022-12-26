Menstruation: Can Winter Worsen Period Cramps? Here's What You Should Do
Period pain can worsen during the winter season. Let's discuss some tips you can use to reduce your cramps naturally.
A heating pad can help reduce period cramps in winter
Due to people spending more time indoors during the winter months, which limits exposure to sunlight and lowers vitamin D levels, period pain is more common during this time of year. Your blood arteries narrow in cold weather, limiting blood flow and taxing your heart's ability to pump blood throughout your body.
For many women, a few days of cramps, mood fluctuations, and annoyance are referred to as their period. However, the three to the five-day duration of cramping gets worse in the winter. The only luxury that comes to mind in this situation is cuddling up in bed with a hot water bag and a nice, comforting beverage.
It turns out, though, that this may be one of the factors contributing to cramps being more severe in the winter. Hence, understanding these factors can be the first step towards reducing your period cramps in winter. Let's discuss what tips you can use to reduce your cramps.
Here are tips to combat period cramps in winter:
1. Keep yourself warm
To keep your whole body warm, use hot water bottles and hand warmers. It aids in easing cramping pain. Attempt running both prior to and during the cycles. Your body's muscles are helped to relax, and you stay warm for the majority of the day.
2. Add cinnamon to your tea
Cinnamon is frequently used in the winter as well to keep the body warm throughout the chilly months. Due to its anti-spasmodic effects, cinnamon has demonstrated that it can ease period cramps. It has been demonstrated to significantly lessen the discomfort, menstrual bleeding, nausea, and vomiting that are dysmenorrhea's side effects.
3. Have some ginger
Wonder herb ginger is excellent in reducing menstruation cramps. This plant is essential for reducing the production of prostaglandins, which cause discomfort. It can also make irregular periods regular and battle premenstrual syndrome-related lethargy.
4. Drink ample water
Bloating can cause discomfort and make menstrual cramps worse during the menstrual cycle. Getting rid of the pain will be made easier by drinking adequate water. Similarly, choosing hot water will calm your muscles and improve blood flow throughout your body.
5. Try a heating pad
Menstrual cramps are definitely uncomfortable and unsettling. You'll need to swear by hot therapy to get rid of the cramps. Choose a heating pad, or hot water, and apply it to your stomach. You can also take a hot bath. Heat has a tendency to relax the contracting muscles that cause pain while also increasing blood flow to the area.
6. Try herbal teas
The anti-inflammatory qualities of chamomile, fennel, or ginger tea can reduce period pain. Additionally, the benefits of herbal teas can aid in your relaxation and stress reduction. It may be calming. So, give any herbal tea of your choosing a try and you'll definitely notice a change. Don't drink too much of these teas.
7. Get a massage
By assisting the uterus in relaxing, massages may lessen uterine spasms. The belly area should receive most of the massage. However, avoid exerting excessive pressure. Everyone is encouraged to have a mild massage.
Keep these tips in mind if you often suffer from menstrual cramps in the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
