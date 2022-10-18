Menopause: Things To Consider If You Are Planning To Get On Medication
Menopause: In this article, we understand how medications play a role in your menopausal journey and things you must understand before starting them.
Menopause may lead to mood disorders that can be treated with medication and healthy lifestyle
Most women may typically detect when the menopausal transition has begun by the menopausal signs and symptoms. Consult your doctor if you have concerns about inconsistent periods or hot flashes. In some circumstances, a second opinion could be advised.
Tests are often not required to identify menopause. However, in some cases, your doctor might advise getting blood work done to check your levels. These symptoms could potentially affect your physical as well as mental health. In this article, we understand how medications play a role in your menopausal journey and things you must understand before starting them.
Medication & Menopause
1. HRT
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which restores low hormone levels, is the primary medical treatment for menopause and perimenopause symptoms. Like most medications, these medications can have side effects.
The most successful method of treating menopausal hot flashes is hormone replacement therapy, sometimes known as oestrogen therapy. Your doctor may advise oestrogen in the lowest dose and shortest time period necessary to relieve your symptoms, based on your individual and family medical history. You will require progestin in combination with oestrogen if your uterus is still present. Estrogen also helps stop bone thinning.
Initiating hormone treatment around menopause has proven advantages for some women, but long-term usage of hormone therapy may carry some cardiovascular and breast cancer concerns. Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of hormone treatment with your doctor to see if it is a safe option for you.
2. Vaginal medication
Using a vaginal lotion, pill, or ring, oestrogen can be directly delivered to the vagina to treat vaginal dryness. Just a tiny quantity of oestrogen is released during this procedure, and it is absorbed by the vaginal tissues. Vaginal dryness, pain during sexual activity, and certain urinary symptoms can all be treated by it.
3. Anti-depressants
Along with HRT, in some cases, you might be prescribed anti-depressants. As you may know, menopause may result in depression, hot flashes, and anxiety. Mood disorders and hot flashes may be combated by antidepressants.
Menopausal hot flashes may be lessened by a subset of antidepressants known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Women who require an antidepressant for a mental condition or who are unable to take oestrogen may find relief from hot flashes with a low-dose antidepressant.
4. Medication for osteoporosis
Doctors may provide medicine to prevent or treat osteoporosis depending on a patient's needs. There are several drugs that can help lower the risk of fractures and bone loss. Vitamin D supplements may be recommended by your doctor to help strengthen your bones.
Things to consider before taking medication
Consult your doctor about your options and the risks and advantages of each before deciding on a course of therapy. Every year, go through your options since your requirements and available treatments can change.
Besides medication, make sure to follow a healthy diet and overall routine. Poor lifestyle choices could worsen certain symptoms. Make sure to also incorporate daily exercise to combat various symptoms of menopause. You must also get enough sleep to maintain healthy physical and mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
