Lookout For These 7 Early Signs Of Vaginal Cancer
In this article, we will explore the seven early signs of vaginal cancer and why they should not be ignored.
Lookout For These 7 Early Signs Of Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal cancer is a rare type of cancer that begins in the cells of the vagina, the canal that connects the uterus to the outside of the body. While it accounts for only 1-2% of all gynaecological cancers, it is crucial to recognise the early signs, as early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. Vaginal cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making regular health check-ups vital for early diagnosis. Understanding the symptoms can help women seek medical attention sooner, leading to better outcomes. In this article, we will explore the seven early signs of vaginal cancer and why they should not be ignored.
What is Vaginal Cancer?
Vaginal cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the vaginal lining grow uncontrollably. While the exact cause is often unknown, several risk factors have been associated with the disease, including human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, smoking, and a history of cervical cancer. Women over the age of 60 are most commonly affected by vaginal cancer, but it can occur in younger women as well. Regular pelvic exams and Pap smears can help detect abnormal cells early, but understanding the early signs is also essential.
1. Unusual Vaginal Bleeding
One of the earliest and most common symptoms of vaginal cancer is unusual vaginal bleeding. This could be bleeding between menstrual cycles, after menopause, or after sexual intercourse. Postmenopausal bleeding, in particular, is a red flag and should be evaluated by a healthcare provider immediately. Vaginal bleeding in younger women that is not related to menstruation can also indicate an underlying problem.
Unexplained bleeding is often associated with abnormal cell growth in the vaginal or cervical area. Early detection through diagnostic tests like Pap smears or biopsies can help identify cancerous changes early on.
2. Pain During Intercourse
Experiencing pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia) can be another early sign of vaginal cancer. As cancerous cells grow, they may cause inflammation or irritation in the vaginal tissues, leading to discomfort or pain during intercourse. This symptom can be subtle at first but can become more severe over time.
Persistent pain during intercourse should not be dismissed. It can indicate changes in the vaginal tissues or other gynaecological issues that require medical evaluation.
3. Unusual Vaginal Discharge
Unusual vaginal discharge is another potential early warning sign of vaginal cancer. The vaginal discharge may be watery, bloody, or foul-smelling and is typically different from the normal discharge associated with the menstrual cycle. Vaginal discharge can also be persistent and appear without any other clear cause, such as infection.
Vaginal discharge that is abnormal in colour, consistency, or smell could indicate an infection or the presence of cancerous cells. Early evaluation can help rule out infections and other conditions.
4. A Lump or Growth in the Vagina
Feeling a lump in vagina or growth in vagina can be one of the more obvious early signs of vaginal cancer. This lump may be painless or cause discomfort and can be located on the vaginal wall or near the opening of the vagina. While not all lumps are cancerous, any unusual growth should be checked by a doctor.
Detecting a lump early on can lead to prompt biopsy and diagnosis, which is crucial for determining whether the growth is benign or malignant.
5. Pelvic Pain
Chronic or persistent pelvic pain is another symptom that can indicate vaginal cancer, especially if the pain is not associated with menstruation. This pain can be dull or sharp and may be localised to one side of the pelvic region. In more advanced cases, pelvic pain can also be accompanied by back or leg pain.
Pelvic pain that is ongoing and not related to menstruation or other known conditions should be investigated by a healthcare professional, as it could indicate the spread of cancerous cells to nearby tissues.
6. Difficulty Urinating or Frequent Urination
As vaginal cancer progresses, it may press against nearby structures, including the bladder, leading to urinary symptoms such as difficulty urinating, frequent urination, or a feeling of urgency. These symptoms can mimic other conditions like urinary tract infections, but when they persist without improvement, they should be evaluated for underlying causes, including cancer.
Persistent urinary symptoms, particularly when accompanied by other signs like bleeding or pain, may indicate cancer involvement in the surrounding organs and should prompt further investigation.
7. Constipation or Bowel Changes
In some cases, vaginal cancer may also affect bowel function, leading to constipation or changes in bowel habits. This occurs when the cancerous growths press against the rectum, making it difficult to pass stool. Changes in stool consistency, frequency, or the presence of blood in the stool should also be noted.
Bowel changes, especially when paired with other symptoms like pelvic pain or bleeding, may indicate that the cancer is spreading, and prompt medical attention is crucial for diagnosis and treatment.
Vaginal cancer may be rare, but understanding its early signs is essential for early diagnosis and treatment. Regular gynaecological check-ups, including pelvic exams and Pap smears, are critical for detecting abnormalities before they progress. If you experience any of the signs mentioned in this article, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. Early detection can make a significant difference in the outcome of vaginal cancer treatment and improve survival rates. Always prioritise your health by staying informed and proactive when it comes to potential warning signs of cancer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.