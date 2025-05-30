Is Period Pain Normal? Here's What It Could Mean
Period pain also known as dysmenorrhea is common and often considered a normal part of menstruation, especially in teenagers and young adults. It typically occurs due to the contraction of the uterus to shed its lining, triggered by hormone-like substances called prostaglandins. However, while mild to moderate cramps are generally normal, severe or worsening pain can sometimes signal underlying health issues. Conditions like endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease may cause intense menstrual pain and require medical attention. In this article, we discuss some common causes behind period pain.
Here are some of the common causes behind period pain
1. Primary dysmenorrhea
This is the most common cause of period pain and is not linked to any underlying medical condition. It usually starts within a year or two of the first menstruation and is caused by high levels of prostaglandins, which make the uterus contract more forcefully. These contractions can cut off blood supply to the uterine muscle, causing cramping and discomfort, especially in the lower abdomen and back.
2. Endometriosis
In this condition, the tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. These tissues thicken and bleed during the menstrual cycle just like the uterus, leading to severe pain, inflammation, and even scar tissue. The pain from endometriosis often intensifies over time and may also occur between periods or during sex.
3. Uterine fibroids
Fibroids are noncancerous growths in or on the uterus that can lead to heavier and more painful periods. Their presence can distort the shape of the uterus, increase cramping, and even pressure nearby organs. Depending on their size and location, fibroids can also lead to prolonged bleeding and bloating during menstruation.
4. Adenomyosis
This condition occurs when the endometrial tissue grows into the muscular wall of the uterus. It causes the uterus to become enlarged and tender, resulting in intense menstrual cramps, heavy bleeding, and pelvic pressure. Adenomyosis often develops in women who have had children or are in their 30s or 40s.
5. Ovarian cysts
Fluid-filled sacs on the ovaries can lead to sharp or aching pelvic pain during menstruation. Some cysts resolve on their own, while others may persist and grow, causing more discomfort. In certain cases, they can rupture or twist (ovarian torsion), leading to severe, sudden pain that requires emergency care.
6. Cervical stenosis
In some women, the cervix (the opening of the uterus) is very narrow or closed, a condition known as cervical stenosis. This limits menstrual flow, causing pressure to build inside the uterus, which results in painful cramping. This condition may be congenital or develop after surgeries or infections.
7. Hormonal imbalances
Irregularities in oestrogen and progesterone levels can affect how the uterus sheds its lining, often leading to more intense or irregular cramps. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders can lead to hormone imbalances that worsen menstrual discomfort.
In conclusion, although some discomfort during periods is expected, persistent or unusually severe pain should not be ignored, as it could point to different underlying causes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
