Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular periods is a becoming a common health concern among women, There are several causes behind this condition. In this article, here are some ayurvedic remedies that can help you beat irregular menstruation.
Hormonal imbalance is one of the common causes of menstrual irregularities
The problem of irregular menstrual cycle in women has become common these days. Menstruation begins when the girl is 13 or 14 years old. A normal menstrual cycle is within 21 to 35 days. If periods occur before 21 days or after 35 days, then it is called irregular menstrual cycle. Women should go through 11 to 13 menstrual cycles in 1 year, which is a normal procedure. Women who have menstrual problems are likely to suffer from diseases like Oligomenorrhea. Talking about Indian statistics, up to 35 percent of women suffer from menstrual problems.
Ayurvedic Remedies To Regulate Menstrual Cycle
Common causes of irregular menstrual cycle -
1. Hormones are considered to be the main cause of irregular menstruation in women. When the balance of hormones in the body of the woman deteriorates, problems like irregular menstruation arise.
2. If women are suffering from any prolonged disease like - persistent fever, TB disease, thyroid disease, etc. then also there is a possibility of irregular menstruation
3. If the physical activity of women is very little or not at all, then their periods may become irregular
4. Intake of more contraceptive drugs and pills may also affect menstrual cycle
5. Stress and anxiety
6. PCOS is also another common condition responsible for irregular periods
7. Smoking or consumption of too much alcohol may also play a role
Symptoms of irregular menstruation -
1. The first symptom of this is that regular periods do not occur within 21 to 35 Days of routine
2. Excessive pain in the uterus of women
3. Loss of appetite
4. Pain in the lower abdomen, arms and legs
5. When women complain of excessive fatigue, constipation and diarrhea, these may also indicate the same.
Ayurvedic treatment of irregular menstruation -
1. Ayurveda says that women who suffer from such problems should regularly incorporate yoga, exercise, pranayama and other physical activities into their lifestyle every day. You can also resort to some outdoor sports if you want.
2. If your menstruation is going on, then you should avoid doing any heavy or physical exercise.
3. Uttar Basti therapy (Panchakarma therapy) is also an ayurvedic treatment for menstrual disease.
4. In Ayurveda there are some beneficial herbal herbs and (Kaddha) decoction of medicinal oils which may offer relief.
5. Try strategies to manage stress. It will help balance hormones and promote your overall health.
6. You should consume a healthy ad well balanced diet. It will help you maintain a healthy weight as well as balance of your hormones.
Irregular menstruation is a common problem these days which may affect fertility in later years. It is important to consult your doctor immediately if you are facing irregularities in menstrual cycle.
(Dr. Chanchal Sharma is an Ayurvedic Infertility specialist at Asha Ayurveda)
