International Women's Day 2024: Essential Health Check Ups Every Woman Should Know
International Women's Day 2024: The most significant screening test in Indian women is the Pap smear test for cervical cancer screening. Here are other tests women should get periodically.
Cardiac evaluation(with ECG and a 2D Echo), and dental, eye, and ENT checkups should be done periodically
In India, annual health checks or regular evaluations are still not considered a part of self-healthcare. Health checks are not only a good way to look after oneself but are also helpful in managing certain health conditions.
Apart from the basics of blood pressure and BMI, the health checks should include blood and imaging studies, the significance of each varies with age and present/past/family history.
To suggest a few, the blood tests should include a complete blood count emphasizing haemoglobin levels, blood sugar (for diabetes) and lipid levels (for deranged cholesterol levels), thyroid evaluation, vitamins (D3, B12) along with calcium, basic liver and kidney evaluation, urine study, and a blood marker for ovarian cancer, i.e. CA 125 (based on age, imaging, and family history).
When it comes to imaging studies, a mammogram is advised from the age of 40 to rule out breast cancers. Needless to say, one is expected to do a regular self-breast-examination once a month, and an annual breast check by a doctor. Ultrasound is suggested to look for any uterine issues like fibroids/polyps/adenomyosis, or ovarian pathologies like cysts/ endometriosis/ cancers. A bone mineral density scan or DEXA is something that I advise in menopausal women to detect osteopenia at an early stage, if any, and reduce its progress to osteoporosis.
The most significant screening test in Indian women is the Pap smear test for cervical cancer screening. It is advised from the age group of 21 to 65 years, repeated once every 3-5 years (depending on sexual history, operative history, and previous Pap smear report). This is the single most valuable test that can save the lives of countless women.
Along with this, cardiac evaluation (with ECG and a 2D Echo), and dental, eye, and ENT checkups can be added to make the health checkups more comprehensive.
The fact is, these checkups not only help doctors rule out health issues but can also, at times, be used to diagnose or predict life-threatening diseases.
Inputs from Dr. Sujit Ash, Consultant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics at P.D. HindujaHospital & MRC, Khar
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
