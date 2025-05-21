Here's Why Working Moms Shouldn't Skip Preventive Health Checkups
Working women often juggle between multiple responsibilities from managing careers to raising children. In between, their own health often takes a back seat. Sleep deprivation, an overwhelming workload, and multi-tasking can adversely affect their physical and mental health. However, it should be the opposite, the more responsibilities a woman handles, the more essential it becomes to prioritise her health. Read here as Dr Suneet Kaur Malhotra, Associate Director, Obs & Gynae, Max Hospital, explain why preventive health checkups (PHCs) are especially important for working moms.
Understanding the importance of preventive checkups for working women
1. Early detection of diseases
Preventive checkups can detect conditions like breast and cervical cancer at early or even pre-cancerous stages, making them curable. Avoiding preventive health check-ups, can delay the diagnosis which can lead to severe consequences, affecting not just the woman but also her family, work and especially her children.
2. Managing chronic stress and mental health
The constant pressure of balancing work and home can lead to chronic stress, leading to anxiety, depression, heart problems and hormonal imbalances. PHCs help in early detection and management of both mental and physical health issues before they escalate.
3. Track of women's reproductive health
Regular screenings help track and manage reproductive health issues like PCOS, menstrual irregularities, and fertility concerns. Timely detection can significantly improve quality of life and long-term health outcomes.
4. Boost overall productivity
Staying on top of your health through regular checkups helps prevent many illnesses, ensuring you remain active and productive, both at work and at home.
A healthy mom is better equipped, physically, mentally, and emotionally to take care of her family. By staying well, she ensures a stronger support system for everyone around her.
(Dr Suneet Kaur Malhotra, Associate Director, Obs & Gynae - Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
